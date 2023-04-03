18 Filipino food exporters bag over $50M export deals in Gulfood 2023

April 3, 2023

PASAY CITY – CITEM successfully showcased PH's top healthy and halal-certified products in one of the world's biggest food fair.

The Philippines generated $50.65 million export sales, surpassing its target by over 300 percent, in the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo, Gulfood 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under the FOODPhilippines' banner, 18 food exporters showcased premium halal-certified, high-value and innovative food products, namely fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed marine products, ethnic and gourmet products, non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, biscuits, and pastries, and other food and beverage categories.

They generated 400 trade buyer inquiries in this year’s expo, maintaining strong relations with regular buyers while also establishing leads with new prospects.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions’ (CITEM) Executive Director, Dr. Edward L. Fereira, Ph. D. expressed his delight over the outcome. “We’re extremely proud that our homegrown manufacturers and exporters exceeded our target generated sales and trade buyers. With the help of our Filipino exhibitors, the Philippine participation in Gulfood 2023 has been successful. We will continue to strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by promoting Philippine food products and ingredients, especially halal food products, and supporting Filipino exhibitors in international trade shows.”

Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage sourcing event in the world, with 48 percent of exhibitors using Gulfood as an entry point into the market. According to the Business Research Company, the global halal food market value increased to $1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $2.5 billion in 2027.

The Philippine pavilion showcased fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed marine products, ethnic and gourmet products, non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, biscuits, and pastries, and other food and beverage categories.

“The Philippines’ participation in Gulfood is critical to increasing our share of the halal food market. As we continuously tap the large population of Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, we take advantage of the Filipino consumers' behavior and influence in our bid to bring Filipino food to the mainstream market,” said Fereira.