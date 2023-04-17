Ilijan Elementary
School gets new classrooms
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 17, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – A
one-storey two-classroom school building was recently built in
Ilijan Elementary School, Sto. Niño, Samar with a total contract
amount of P5.64 million in convergence with the Department of
Education.
Where a make-shift
building made of light materials that was once used as the SBM
(School Based Management) Hub and library, is now a new structure
which has a PWD ramp with guard rails, hand washing area, comfort
rooms enclosed in each classroom together with the prescribed paint
which will be enjoyed by seven teachers and 144 pupils of the
school.
One of the classrooms will
be used as the faculty room that can serve as a venue for meetings,
conferences and a place where visitors can be accommodated. The
other room will be used for two purposes, a library and a computer
room. The school has been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the
DepEd Computerization Program (DCP) thus, this room will be very
useful in terms of doing research and computer classes, said
Marianito Jackson, School Principal.
This additional classrooms
give more space for school-related activities and plays a vital role
in building a learning and positive environment.