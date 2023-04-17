News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Supreme Court’s ruling on rape: a ruling for rapists, not victims – Gabriela

18 Filipino food exporters bag over $50M export deals in Gulfood 2023

Empty PH govt response to UN human rights report portends continued violations

Rebel group in EV continue to disintegrate, NPA leaders along with 7 firearms surrendered

Barral Bridge passable to motorists in Oquendo District, Calbayog City

Help stop the killings, Filipino rights defenders appeal to the world

Northern Luzon humanitarians unite for government accountability

Church worker tells UN about continuing rights violations in the PH

 
 

 

 

Ilijan Elementary School gets new classrooms

Ilijan Elementary School new classrooms

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 17, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A one-storey two-classroom school building was recently built in Ilijan Elementary School, Sto. Niño, Samar with a total contract amount of P5.64 million in convergence with the Department of Education.

Where a make-shift building made of light materials that was once used as the SBM (School Based Management) Hub and library, is now a new structure which has a PWD ramp with guard rails, hand washing area, comfort rooms enclosed in each classroom together with the prescribed paint which will be enjoyed by seven teachers and 144 pupils of the school.

One of the classrooms will be used as the faculty room that can serve as a venue for meetings, conferences and a place where visitors can be accommodated. The other room will be used for two purposes, a library and a computer room. The school has been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP) thus, this room will be very useful in terms of doing research and computer classes, said Marianito Jackson, School Principal.

This additional classrooms give more space for school-related activities and plays a vital role in building a learning and positive environment.

 

 