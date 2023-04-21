DTI chief joins
groundbreaking of Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH)
Project
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
April 21, 2023
PULILAN, Bulacan –
On 19 April 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., alongside
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual,
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD)
Secretary Jerry Acuzar, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, and
Pulilan Mayor Maria Rosario Ochoa-Monetejo led the groundbreaking
ceremony of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH)
Project, a flagship housing program of the Marcos Administration,
which aims to provide Filipino people with decent and affordable
housing, and further narrow the housing gap in the country.
The project in Pulilan
aims to build thirteen (13) low-rise buildings, each with three (3)
floors. This is also expected to have at least 1,044 housing units.
The project revenue value is estimated at P678,600,000, with each
unit amounting to P650,000.
Secretary Pascual shared
that “This housing project is a realization of the President's
efforts to secure more investments as this forms part of the
investment leads secured from the President's recent trip to
Indonesia. We are now reaping the benefits of our several months of
hard work, especially for us in DTI and our Foreign Trade Service
Corps. Through this project, we can help ensure affordable and
decent housing for all Filipinos."
"Like what President
Marcos has conveyed, we have observed that there is a strong market
demand for housing projects because in the coming years, more and
more Filipinos will look into investing their hard-earned money in
real estates, Secretary Pascual added.
The 4PH Pulilan project is
a partnership between iWire Technologies, a company that provides
products and solutions to power the massive revolution of Internet
of Things (IoT) and Emerald Consulting & Realty Corporation (ECRC)
Philippines, as well as other local contractors and the Pulilan
Local Government Unit (LGU).
Secretary Pascual also
said that “The 4PH project is part of the Administration’s priority
to Build Better and More infrastructure. The DTI will remain
steadfast in supporting the Philippine government not only in
enabling a healthy business environment for foreign businesses like
iWire but also in providing and meeting the needs of every
Filipino."