A Woman of Culture, LOREN LEGARDA

President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda champions Philippine
heritage fabrics in her daily and formal wear. Here, she is
in an abaca silk wrap with piña belt from La Herminia Piña
Weaving Industry of Kalibo, Aklan.
By
DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion
October 4, 2023
MAKATI CITY – The
name Loren Legarda has always been synonymous with the conservation
and promotion of Philippine culture and arts, traditional knowledge,
and indigenous systems.
Senate President Pro
Tempore Loren Legarda’s pursuit to increase the level of cultural
heritage awareness to preserve and protect our age-old knowledge,
traditions, and practices that we inherited from our forefathers can
be seen through all her efforts to champion the cause of cultural
preservation and advancement.
Capacitating culture-based
livelihoods
With a distinguished
career as a journalist and public servant, and a deep-rooted passion
for cultural heritage, Legarda has emerged as a remarkable figure in
Philippine society – a true woman of culture.
This advocacy has led her
to author and sponsor legislative measures and support programs and
initiatives that promote Philippine culture and arts, protect the
rights and traditions of the indigenous peoples, and advocate for
cultural integrity and culture-based livelihood.
“Tayong mga Pilipino ay
sadyang malikhain. Our love for the arts is immeasurable, and this
can be seen in our ancestors’ works. We have to promote it as well
as embrace it. The world needs to know more about the Filipino
culture and artistry – our own identity,” Legarda said.
As a long-time advocate of
cultural heritage and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),
Legarda emphasized the need to capacitate MSMEs, including
culture-based livelihoods, as part of the overall strategy on
economic development, providing opportunities for support and
growth, and ensuring that their needs are addressed.
“We need to sustain our
gains by strengthening our MSME programs because aside from
generating employment opportunities and better incomes, MSMEs are
powerful platforms for promotion of viable rural livelihoods,
cultural preservation, socioeconomic empowerment of indigenous
communities, and environmental protection,” Legarda, author and
principal sponsor of the Magna Carta for MSMEs said.
Recently, the Cultural
Mapping Law authored by Legarda was enacted, which sought to make
heritage an inclusive tool for local and national development,
employing a grassroots approach that empowers local communities to
identify and assign cultural value to properties that are important
to them.
Cultural mapping provides
a powerful tool for MSMEs and indigenous communities to infuse
cultural richness into their livelihoods. By preserving and
celebrating their cultural heritage, these enterprises can
differentiate themselves in the global marketplace, create
sustainable livelihoods, and contribute to the preservation of
cultural diversity.
“It is but fitting to help
bring our culture closer to our people, to reawaken the citizens’
pride in our culture, history, and heritage, and to strengthen our
nationalism. We must explore initiatives to reintroduce our culture
and traditions, especially to the newer generation. We must gather
more heritage warriors to conserve and protect the Philippine
cultural heritage effectively,” Legarda said.
Empowering the Philippine
Cultural Capital
Aside from the Magna Carta
for MSMEs and the Cultural Mapping Law, the four-term Senator
initiated several programs and policies to promote our people’s arts
and cultural diversity.
To preserve the art of
Filipino weaving, Legarda pushed for the strengthened implementation
of the Philippine Tropical Fabrics Law, which she principally
authored, as it seeks to expand the tropical fabrics industry and
support the local and indigenous weavers and artisans. She also
coauthored the National Cultural Heritage Act, which primarily
protects the country’s cultural wealth and treasures.
Legarda also filed Senate
Bill No. 1866, or the proposed National Writing System Act, which
aims to promote patriotism among Filipinos by inculcating,
propagating, and conserving the cultural heritage and treasures of
the country through our indigenous and traditional writing systems.
Moreover, Legarda proposed the establishment of a Department of
Culture, which will initiate programs and activities promoting
national identity and culture.
The Senate President Pro
Tempore provided support for the Schools of Living Traditions (SLT)
Assistance to Artisans, Enhanced SLT Program; the establishment of
weaving, natural dye, and processing centers; and the establishment
of pineapple farms and fiber extraction facilities and abaca fiber
production in some localities in the country. She spearheaded
projects covering the protection and promotion of various cultural
traditions, including Hibla ng Lahing Filipino, the Philippines’
first permanent textile gallery; the Baybayin Gallery, the
Philippines’ permanent ancient scripts gallery in the National
Museum; and the Likha-an in Intramuros, a space and repository for
Philippine traditional arts. She also supported and honored the
Manlilikha ng Bayan (National Living Treasures) through the
establishment of cultural centers and a permanent gallery at the
National Museum of the Philippines.
Legarda’s tireless crusade
for the arts does not end in the traditional. She has been the
visionary and driving force behind the Philippines’ return to the
Venice Biennale after a 51-year hiatus, considered as the Olympics
of contemporary art. To further cement the Philippine presence, she
filed a bill that institutionalizes the participation of the
Philippines in the said exhibition. Through her initiative, the
Philippines is also set to be the Guest of Honour for the 2025
Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s oldest and most prestigious book
fair. To strengthen cultural diplomacy, she initiated the
advancement of Philippine studies in United Kingdom, Germany, Spain,
Singapore, United States of America, South Korea, Australia, Canada,
Mexico, Belgium, Canada, and France.
Just last year, the
Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, which she
coauthored, was enacted, marking yet another milestone in her
relentless efforts to support cultural workers and advance
Philippine culture and arts.
Reignite and Reconnect:
NACF returns after a three-year hiatus
In 2016, to further
showcase Filipino creativity and ensure that the legacy of the
Philippine culture and heritage lives on, Legarda launched the 1st
National Arts and Crafts Fair in collaboration with the Department
of Trade and Industry to create a nurturing environment where our
indigenous crafts and artistry can flourish.
Legarda posed the
question: “The challenge against a fast-changing globalized world is
this: How do we promote, preserve, and sustain the artistic
creativity and culture-based crafts of our artisans deeply rooted in
our respective cultures? How do we support talented weavers, our
culture-bearers, and encourage them to continue their crafts and to
pass on their expertise and art to the next generation?”
The National Arts and
Crafts Fair emerged as a robust platform to address these
challenges. It was designed to support indigenous communities and
local entrepreneurs by providing them with the means to reach
broader local and even international markets. The fair became a
venue that showcased innovative products and celebrated the
indigenous culture and traditions of various Philippine regions.
However, in 2020, the
world grappled with the unprecedented challenges brought about by
the COVID-19 pandemic. The NACF faced an unforeseen hurdle, leading
to a three-year hiatus.
As the world slowly
recovers, the NACF returns with renewed vigor and purpose that drive
Filipino artisans and indigenous communities to continue creating,
innovating, and inspiring.
The return of the NACF
after the three-year hiatus signals a fresh opportunity for us to
showcase the rich and diverse heritage of our country which we must
protect, preserve, and rightfully pas on to the next generation.
“The NACF is back to open
doors of opportunities for our indigenous communities and local
entrepreneurs. Our culture is our soul, and while many do not
realize it, we need to release our cultural energy, which motivates
us to work and engage in meaningful and profound social interaction.
With the return of the NACF, I encourage our artisans to embrace our
diversity and always bring with you the legacies of Filipino
cultural heritage,” Legarda said.
“Undeniably, our MSMEs,
IPs, and culture-based livelihoods have been among the most affected
by the pandemic. To ensure the inclusive and sustainable development
of our cultural communities, we are happy to bring back the NACF. I
invite everyone to visit and participate in this year’s National
Arts and Crafts Fair, not just as spectators but as active
contributors to our cultural revival. Together, let us reconnect
with our roots, rediscover the culture and traditions that reflect
the identity and history of a community, and support the talented
individuals who keep our heritage alive,” she continued.