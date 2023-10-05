Agusan del Norte
residents rebuild lives after armed conflict
|
Yang-yang
Subay says the ICRC’s water project has helped them access
clean water and enjoy better health.
(Photo: M.Lucero/ICRC)
By
ICRC
October 5, 2023
MAKATI CITY –
Yang-yang Subay remembers the time when conflict broke out in her
village and she had to flee for her life along with her family and
185 other people in March 2022. All they wanted was a place they
could live in without fear of violence. Barangay Puting Bato of
Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte province, became that haven for
them.
But the living conditions
were a challenge. Their dilapidated, makeshift homes provided
inadequate protection against heat or rain. A few of the families
were forced to live together in a single house, which they built
using scrap materials salvaged from their former village. They
lacked both space and privacy. Without access to clean water, proper
sanitary facilities or shelter, those were displaced began to have
health problems. “People here began to fall ill because of the dirty
water and many of us had regular stomach aches,” says 23-year-old
Yang-yang, a farmer.
Julie Subay, who was also
displaced, shares that the temporary house he built had only a
tarpaulin roof. “Water used to seep in whenever it rained heavily
and we used to get wet even inside our house,” he says.
A team from the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Barangay
Puting Bato in March 2023 to assess the condition of the displaced
people.
|
ICRC
staff check the new water tap stand that was installed in
the village. (Photo: M.Lucero/ICRC)
The community lives
several kilometres away from their agricultural land and forestry
area and have limited access to basic supplies, timber and water.
This made it hard for them to build sturdy homes. We also discovered
that the residents didn’t have proper toilets because of which they
were even more susceptible to diseases,” says David King, the ICRC’s
water and habitat engineer. Responding to the needs of those
affected by armed conflict on a purely humanitarian basis, the ICRC
built a new water pipeline in the village and provided water filters
for each family. The ICRC team also built another water outlet so
that villagers don’t have to queue up for several hours to collect
water from the only outlet that the village had previously.
To ensure that community
members can repair their homes, install proper roofs and set up
toilets, the ICRC provided them with construction materials. The
Philippine Red Cross also held sessions to raise awareness about the
importance of cleanliness and good hygiene practices.
Melanie Subay, a
28-year-old farmer, says her family’s life has changed for the
better since they received help from the ICRC. The water is no
longer as dirty as it was and the additional water tap is helping
villagers to use their time a little more efficiently. “We used to
wait for many hours to collect drinking water from the single tap in
our area. I used to go to the riverside and wash my clothes. But it
was difficult to carry all the clothes and walk for miles. That is
why all of us are happy that we have another water source near our
homes,” she says.
Julie, her neighbour,
agrees. “My house looks better now and I no longer worry about the
rain. We also don’t feel as hot as before because we have used woven
bamboo mats for the walls and the roof,” he says.