Tubod in Surigao del
Norte named most competitive municipality
By
DTI-Regional Operations Group
October 10, 2023
BUTUAN CITY – Tubod,
a municipality in Surigao del Norte, has been recognized as the most
competitive among 315 5th–6th class municipalities during the
Philippine Creative Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness
Congress held on September 28, underscoring its unwavering
dedication to excellence and advancement across diverse sectors.
This distinction was
awarded as part of the annual Cities and Municipalities
Competitiveness Index, a program devised by the National
Competitiveness Council in partnership with regional competitiveness
committees. The ranking evaluates the competitiveness of cities and
municipalities based on an overall competitiveness score, which is
derived from combining scores across five crucial dimensions:
economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure,
resilience, and innovation.
Tubod Mayor Richelle B.
Romarate emphasized the importance of this award for the local
government, saying that, "this award is of great significance to
LGU-Tubod because it signifies what has been accomplished across the
five pillars: economic dynamism, government efficiency, disaster
resilience, infrastructure, and innovation."
Romarate stressed the
municipality's commitment to maintaining its competitive position,
adding that "in order to sustain our position, we will focus on
surpassing our own records. Although this is a competitive index, we
are not competing with other municipalities. Our main goal is to
identify and address shortcomings for the coming year. Our actions
are guided by the standards set by DTI for CMCI, and we strive to
meet those standards in every way possible."
Tubod's outstanding
performance also earned recognition in several other categories,
including Top 1 in the government efficiency and innovation pillars,
Top 3 in the resilience pillar, Top 4 in the infrastructure pillar,
and Top 9 in the economic dynamism pillar among 5th–6th class
municipalities.
Notably, Tubod was not the
sole local government unit (LGU) from the Caraga region honored
during the event. Other awardees from Caraga included General Luna,
Surigao del Norte, which was ranked as the top 5 overall most
competitive LGU for 5th–6th class municipalities, securing the top 1
spot in the infrastructure pillar and the top 7 spot in the economic
dynamism pillar.
Butuan City was recognized
as the Top 2 Most Improved Highly Urbanized City. Tagana-an, Surigao
del Norte, secured a spot in the Top 10 of the economic dynamism
pillar.
San Jose in the Province
of Dinagat Islands achieved the Top 4 in the Government Efficiency
Pillar among 3rd–4th class municipalities, while Burgos, Surigao del
Norte, was acknowledged in the Top 8 of the Infrastructure Pillar
among 5th–6th class municipalities.
"These awards not only
highlight the LGUs’ excellence but also underscore the region's
dedication to progress and development in various key areas,
positioning Caraga as a substantial contributor to the Philippines'
competitive landscape," DTI Caraga Regional Director Gay Tidalgo
said.