

Mr Klark Son of the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA) and Mr Youngtae Kim of Kumoh National University during their interview with the pre-selected MSMEs from MIMAROPA for the 2021 IP Sharing Project.

DTI MIMAROPA-assisted farmers receive grant from international IP organization

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

August 14, 2020

MAKATI CITY – Uraro Farmers of Gasan from Marinduque has been selected as one of the three beneficiaries of the 2021 IP Sharing Project fund assistance granted by the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), besting other proposals from 12 other countries.

The Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA) is a global IP public institution that promotes creativity and enhances the value of invention. The IP Sharing Project aims to solve everyday problems using patent information with the appropriate technology. With Korea's experience and know-how in utilizing IP to boost economic growth, KIPA hopes to help developing countries with their IP capabilities.

In 2017, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) – MIMAROPA submitted 5 proposals to the 2021 IP Sharing Project of the KIPA, for possible funding. The project received 49 proposals from 12 countries, wherein three of the 5 submitted proposals of DTI MIMAROPA qualified during the pre-selection process. Besides Uraro Farmers of Gasan of Marinduque (Uraro Cookies), the other two pre-selected MSMEs were the Matulatula Agrarian Reform Community Cooperative of Oriental Mindoro (Calamansi Concentrate), and Pakyas Association of Rural Improvement Club of Oriental Mindoro (Calamansi Concentrate).

Last February 12-14, Mr. Clark Son of KIPA and Mr. Youngtae Kim of Kumoh National University were accompanied by DTI MIMAROPA to visit and conduct feasibility study on the 3 qualified MSMEs. During the visit, the MSMEs shared information about their company, operations, and products offered, as well as problems they encounter in production. KIPA, on the other hand, further discussed ways on how to fill gaps in production, through the provision of adequate and efficient machineries. After the interview, they have also scouted capable local manufacturers and fabricators in the area for the proposed provision of machines.