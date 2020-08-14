|
Mr
Klark Son of the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA)
and Mr Youngtae Kim of Kumoh National University during
their interview with the pre-selected MSMEs from MIMAROPA
for the 2021 IP Sharing Project.
DTI MIMAROPA-assisted
farmers receive grant from international IP organization
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
August 14, 2020
MAKATI CITY – Uraro
Farmers of Gasan from Marinduque has been selected as one of the
three beneficiaries of the 2021 IP Sharing Project fund assistance
granted by the Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), besting
other proposals from 12 other countries.
The Korea Invention
Promotion Association (KIPA) is a global IP public institution that
promotes creativity and enhances the value of invention. The IP
Sharing Project aims to solve everyday problems using patent
information with the appropriate technology. With Korea's experience
and know-how in utilizing IP to boost economic growth, KIPA hopes to
help developing countries with their IP capabilities.
In 2017, the Department of
Trade and Industry (DTI) – MIMAROPA submitted 5 proposals to the
2021 IP Sharing Project of the KIPA, for possible funding. The
project received 49 proposals from 12 countries, wherein three of
the 5 submitted proposals of DTI MIMAROPA qualified during the
pre-selection process. Besides Uraro Farmers of Gasan of Marinduque
(Uraro Cookies), the other two pre-selected MSMEs were the
Matulatula Agrarian Reform Community Cooperative of Oriental Mindoro
(Calamansi Concentrate), and Pakyas Association of Rural Improvement
Club of Oriental Mindoro (Calamansi Concentrate).
Last February 12-14, Mr.
Clark Son of KIPA and Mr. Youngtae Kim of Kumoh National University
were accompanied by DTI MIMAROPA to visit and conduct feasibility
study on the 3 qualified MSMEs. During the visit, the MSMEs shared
information about their company, operations, and products offered,
as well as problems they encounter in production. KIPA, on the other
hand, further discussed ways on how to fill gaps in production,
through the provision of adequate and efficient machineries. After
the interview, they have also scouted capable local manufacturers
and fabricators in the area for the proposed provision of machines.
After three months of
thorough validation and evaluation, only three proposals from three
different countries, including the Uraro Farmers of Gasan, were
selected by KIPA for the funding assistance. The machines are
expected to arrive in 2021.