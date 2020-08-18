Army neutralizes NPA member, 2 soldiers wounded in Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 18, 2020

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan Samar – A member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed when government troops encountered a group of Communist NPA Terrorists (CNT) in Brgy. Aroganga, Dolores, Eastern Samar at about 1:30 AM Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion, acting on information from concerned residents, conducted security patrol, which resulted to a five-minute firefight against about 20 CNTs, who were planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) when the military forces arrived.

This resulted to the death of one Dino Dabila, 25 years old and a resident of Brgy Cagtabon, Dolores, Eastern Samar. His body was recovered at the encounter site by joint police and army troops assisted by barangay officials. Two soldiers were wounded in the said incident.

Government troops recovered an IED at the encounter site, while a hand grenade was recovered from the body of Dabila.

Brig. Gen. Camilo Ligayo, 8O1st Infantry Brigade Commander said, "The death of another Filipino is a waste of life. We condemn the NPA for luring people into their fake revolution and planting bombs that indiscriminately kill or injure even civilians."

"We express our sadness and sympathize with the family of Dino Dabila. We hold the NPA accountable for the death of another fellow Filipino,” BGen Ligayo added. “We fully commit to continue to serve our people and protect our communities from the terroristic plans of CNTs,” the general said.

Lt. Col. Oliver Alvior, Battalion Commander of the 78th Infantry Battalion said, "We are grateful and we salute the concerned individuals who were brave enough to inform our troops about the planting of IED by the NPA terrorists.”

A local resident who refused to be identified for fear of reprisal from the NPA said in vernacular, "The planting of IED by the NPA is dangerous and they (NPA) must stop it because there had been many incidents here wherein innocent civilians were killed just like what happened in Borongan."

It may be recalled that a policeman and an elderly woman were killed, while three minors, including an infant, were injured by a roadside bomb planted by NPA terrorists in Borongan City, Eastern Samar last December 13, 2019.

Several IEDs planted by the NPA targeting frontliners during the COVID-19 crisis were also recovered by government troops in Samar Island.