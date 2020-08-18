Army neutralizes
NPA member, 2 soldiers wounded in Eastern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
August 18, 2020
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
Samar – A member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed when
government troops encountered a group of Communist NPA Terrorists (CNT)
in Brgy. Aroganga, Dolores, Eastern Samar at about 1:30 AM Sunday,
August 16, 2020.
The troops of the 78th
Infantry Battalion, acting on information from concerned residents,
conducted security patrol, which resulted to a five-minute firefight
against about 20 CNTs, who were planting an Improvised Explosive
Device (IED) when the military forces arrived.
This resulted to the death
of one Dino Dabila, 25 years old and a resident of Brgy Cagtabon,
Dolores, Eastern Samar. His body was recovered at the encounter site
by joint police and army troops assisted by barangay officials. Two
soldiers were wounded in the said incident.
Government troops
recovered an IED at the encounter site, while a hand grenade was
recovered from the body of Dabila.
Brig. Gen. Camilo Ligayo,
8O1st Infantry Brigade Commander said, "The death of another
Filipino is a waste of life. We condemn the NPA for luring people
into their fake revolution and planting bombs that indiscriminately
kill or injure even civilians."
"We express our sadness
and sympathize with the family of Dino Dabila. We hold the NPA
accountable for the death of another fellow Filipino,” BGen Ligayo
added. “We fully commit to continue to serve our people and protect
our communities from the terroristic plans of CNTs,” the general
said.
Lt. Col. Oliver Alvior,
Battalion Commander of the 78th Infantry Battalion said, "We are
grateful and we salute the concerned individuals who were brave
enough to inform our troops about the planting of IED by the NPA
terrorists.”
A local resident who
refused to be identified for fear of reprisal from the NPA said in
vernacular, "The planting of IED by the NPA is dangerous and they (NPA)
must stop it because there had been many incidents here wherein
innocent civilians were killed just like what happened in Borongan."
It may be recalled that a
policeman and an elderly woman were killed, while three minors,
including an infant, were injured by a roadside bomb planted by NPA
terrorists in Borongan City, Eastern Samar last December 13, 2019.
Several IEDs planted by
the NPA targeting frontliners during the COVID-19 crisis were also
recovered by government troops in Samar Island.
Numerous soldiers,
policemen and civilians who were either killed or wounded due to
IEDs exploded by NPA terrorists were recorded in the past years.