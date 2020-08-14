Resource Center
on Peace and Resilience opens in Eastern Visayas
Press Release
August 14, 2020
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 8
opened its Local Governance Regional Resource Center (LGRRC) on
August 12, 2020 with a special highlight on Peace and Resilience and
related issues.
Regional Director Karl
Caesar R. Rimando acknowledged the contributions of the different
field offices and regional office divisions in populating the
resource center. He added that with the establishment of the DILG
LGRRC located at the Peace and Resilience Center inside the DILG
Regional Office compound, students and other researchers can get
data on resiliency and related concerns, as well as on peace and
development studies. He vowed to make the LGRRC visible and fully
functional so that it will be useful for everyone. He ended by
exhorting greater cooperation, stressing his mantra, “Together,
Everyone Achieves More”.
DILG Undersecretary
Marivel C. Sacendoncillo, the guest speaker and a former Regional
Director of DILG 8, said she probably was the happiest person in the
gathering. She traced back to 2005 when the Local Government Academy
of which she was then Executive Director, conceptualized on how to
expand the reach of the LGA through LGUs.
She said LGRRC is an
attempt to harmonize what the agency does, and to galvanize the
Department as a catalyst for LGUs. The LGRRC which began as a small
idea is now sprouting all over the country. She challenged DILG
Region 8 to cultivate the knowledge management center with a special
focus on peace and resilience as a platform. This is due to the
region’s being vulnerable to both natural hazards and a communist
insurgency. She said Samar is still experiencing many incidents that
make peace and order a major challenge. On the other hand COVID is
another major disaster that presents everybody a great test.
“Due to this unique
situation, DILG 8 has a great opportunity to make the center thrive
and serve the entire country. I envision the center to serve not
just the Philippines but even other ASEAN countries as they face the
same challenges, but do not have a knowledge center dedicated to
these topics. Region 8 can set the example for other regions.
Congratulations to RD Rimando for initiating this!” she said.
Further acknowledging that
knowledge management is basically communicating ideas, she thanked
allies like PIA Regional Director Erlinda Olivia Tiu, who was a
special guest. She proposed to further strengthen the agency’s
Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Council (MSAC), as the task of capacity
development and Knowledge Management cannot be done by DILG solely.
After the inauguration,
Usec. Sacendoncillo, RD Rimando, PIA RD Tiu and DILG8 ARD Atty.
Darwin Bibar led the inspection of the showcase booths of knowledge
products which were contributed by DILG provincial offices and the
two key cities in the region.
The booth of Northern
Samar entitled, “An Balangay Pakadto sa Kamurayaw ngan Kauswagan” (Balangay
Towards Peace and Development) features the initiatives of the
Provincial Development Council and the Provincial Peace and Order
Council, in addition to its popular tourist attractions. The exhibit
presents the Joint PDC and PPOC resolution condemning the
CPP-NPA-NDF as Persona Non Grata, as well as the various lines of
efforts and champions in the implementation of Executive Order 70.
These included pictorial reports on the implementation of Retooled
Community Support Program (RCSP), Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA),
and Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP). Also
featured were the activities of the “Darangpan” or Home for Social
Integration, as well as that of the Nagkaisang Nortehanon
Agricultural Corporation.
On the other hand Eastern
Samar highlighted its booth on “Bakdaw Sinirangan” (Rise Up, East).
It showcased the socio-demographic profile, criminality situation,
status of implementation of the LTIA and ECLIP, ELCAC Task Force
resolutions, petitions in support of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
(RA 11479), the declaration of the CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata,
and pictorial reports of PPOC meetings and the ADAC Performance
Award received by Mayor Amado Candido of the municipality of Hernani.
The province of Samar
featured “Pagka-Sinabtanay ngan Pagbinurubilgay, Pitad Ngadto hin
Ungod nga Kamurayaw” or Unity and Cooperation: Steps Toward True
Peace”, which included knowledge products of the 12 RTF-ELCAC
clusters as well as delicacies of the province and native woven
products known as “Lara”.
Tacloban City meanwhile
termed its booth as “Mabaskog ngan Maanyag nga Tacloban” (Resilient
and Vibrant Tacloban) citing its ability to bounce back despite its
vulnerabilities, such as after Supertyphoon Yolanda/Haiyan in 2013,
the booming of jobs, reengineering of projects for climate change.
Its pictorials featured the Basic Emergency Response Trainings in
2020, Evacuation Drills, Trainings on First Aid, Listong Pamayanan,
as well as its key landmarks. The booth likewise featured
Publications about Yolanda/Haiyan in 2013 as well as the
Institutionalization of Guides to Action Against COVID-19, and COVID
hotlines in Tacloban.
Southern Leyte’s booth was
entitled, “Inaampingan Kina-iyahan, Lig-ong Katawhan”, translated as
”Conservation and protection of the environment breeds community
resilience”. The booth showcases the province’s resilience against
natural disasters such as the landslide in Barangay Guinsaugon, St.
Bernard town on February 17, 2006 which buried an entire village and
caused the transfer of the community of surviving inhabitants, as
well as its efforts to protect against climate change, environmental
neglect, extinction of wildlife other natural calamities, and
against COVID-19. The province likewise highlighted the native
handicrafts, trinkets made of shell, sand, nito, coconut shells from
Maasin City and eco-friendly but stylish “bayong” or bags made of
buli, nito and uway from the municipality of St. Bernard.
Biliran underscored the
theme “Convergence for Resiliency” to effectively manage scarce
resource for the island province which receives Internal Revenue
Allotment (IRA) much smaller than others. It featured initiatives on
resilience and collaboration by LGU. The provincial government
highlighted its distribution of fresh fruits and live or dressed
chicken to front-liners to help local farmers and livestock owners.
The island town of Maripipi featured the “pintakasi” by residents of
Barangays Danao and Agutay to temporarily repair the road washed out
by Typhoon Ursula in 2019. On the other hand the municipality of
Almeria featured the continued blood-letting campaign in the time of
COVID, while the capital town of Naval underscored the 24/7 efforts
of the Naval Rescue Unit which is often tapped to respond to
emergencies in other LGUs owing to its state-of-the-art equipment
and highly trained staff. The towns of Biliran, Cabucgayan and
Kawayan emphasized the actions of their MDRRMCs to prepare and
respond to natural calamities. The town of Culaba tapped schools to
develop the potential for community resilience through the
School-based DRRM Olympics, while the town of Caibiran featured a
story of how the LGU assisted a mother who had given birth on the
way to the RHU at the height of Typhoon Ursula in 2019.
The province of Leyte on
the other hand featured pictorials on the Recovery Assistance on
Yolanda, COVID Response, publications on resilience after Yolanda,
as well as livelihood and community resilience programs that helped
produce native products such as abaca and delicacies. The province
likewise highlighted its comprehensive program against COVID 19
which included preparatory meetings, conduct of Rapid Diagnostic
Testing, Disinfection, Consultation and Medication, Training and
Monitoring and strict Management of Isolation facilities.
The independent component
city of Ormoc meanwhile featured its multi-pronged approach for
resilience. It invested in Infra Development to spur future growth
by partnering with NGOs to build disaster-resilient infrastructure
and urban design. The city has been recognized with the Concrete
Ideas Award and the Top Model Cities in the Philippine Award. It is
the first city in the country to complete the city-wide development
of Light Emitting Diode (LED) streetlights by upgrading 1,641 street
lights to energy-efficient light bulbs. It has likewise strengthened
its DRR capabilities, focused on forging partnerships and embracing
e-governance. Initiatives highlighted included the JICA Flood
Mitigation Project, Bayanihan donation drive against COVID, Safe
Ormoc Web application against COVID-19, In-House ICT equipment, My
Ormoc City application, conduct of Online Virtual Psychosocial
support, Online BPLS payments and the use of Geographic Information
System for DRR as early as 1999.
At the end of the
activity, Usec. Sacendoncillo and RD Rimando led the presentation of
plaques of appreciation to the field offices for their display of
resourcefulness and creativity. Aside from the six provincial
directors and their respective cluster heads, as well as the city
director of Tacloban and CLGOO of Ormoc, also present were the
division chiefs, assistant chiefs and key unit heads of the DILG-8
Regional Office.
The DILG field offices
showed different initiatives to promote peace and resilience, which
is hoped to inspire other LGUs in similar circumstances to do
likewise. The LGRRC is the DILG’s facility to improve the
performance of LGUs through knowledge management, convergence and
collaboration.