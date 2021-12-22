Region 8 Task
Force ELCAC sends carpentry teams to Southern Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 22, 2021
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Region 8 Task Force ELCAC through the AFP’s Joint Task Force
“Storm” launched an interagency response dubbed as “Bulig Leyte”.
Having seen the extent on damage to houses in Southern Leyte, the
AFP’s JTF (Army; Air Force; Navy) organized 28 Carpentry teams of
soldiers. They were sent off from JTF Storm headquarters in
Catbalogan City on December 21, 2021 as part of the rehabilitation
mission of RTF8 ELCAC "Bulig Leyte".
According to JTF Storm
spokesman Cpt Ryan Layug, Joint Task Force Storm Commander Major
General Edgardo De Leon ordered the deployment to assist the LGUs
and the residents of severely affected municipalities in Southern
Leyte.
"As early as December 14,
our units have been coordinating with provincial and municipal
DRRMOs. We have been on red alert for humanitarian assistance and
disaster response (HADR) mission. Our first responders were already
in the communities assisting the LGUs even during the pre-emptive
evacuation. Our carpentry teams are part of the 2nd wave that is
more focused now on relief and rehabilitation missions" Layug said.
Maj Gen De Leon said "our
Panday Han Sinirangang Bisayas (Carpenters of Eastern Visayas) are
not army engineers, but carpentry-skilled foot soldiers repurposed
to help repair damaged homes. Instead of their issued rifles, they
are now equipped with hammer, chain saw, shovel and other basic
carpentry tools. This help shall be temporary as more sustainable
and better assistance of the government are en route to eastern
Visayas".
"Our teams are not
intended to construct new homes, they will help residents repair
shelters, particularly walls for toilets and roofs of homes. Basic
na pangangailangan lang talaga. They would help remove debris along
roads and help facilitate quick delivery of service to our people.
First aid po ito habang paparating pa ang mga heavy equipment galing
sa DPWH, provincial engineers as well as from AFP engineers. While
we have the manpower and limited tools, we appeal for volunteers to
join the efforts as well as donors willing to provide used wood;
used roofing materials; trapal; used tarps and laminated sacks that
could be easily installed in damaged homes” De Leon added.
MGen De Leon has
designated his Assistant Division Commander Col Erwin Lamzon as the
head of JTF Storm’s Bulig Leyte task to oversee the efficient
delivery of services.