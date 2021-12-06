Ka Leody seeks
end to destructive mining as he campaigns in Eastern Visayas
Press Release
December 6, 2021
MANILA – Ka Leody
De Guzman, presidential candidate, headed to Manicani Island in
Guiuan, Easter Samar to draw the attention of the nation and 2022
electoral candidates to the effect of large-scale mining that is
destroying the environment and sustainable livelihood of
communities. According to him, destructive mining should be stopped
because it also endangers the lives of citizens like what happened
in Manicani, an island hit by Typhoon Yolanda last 2013.
On October 28, 1992, the
Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and
Natural Resources gave permission to Hinatuan Mining Corporation (a
subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corporation) to mine the 1,165 hectare
land in Manicani island for its nickel ore. Its Mineral Production
Sharing Agreement (MPSA) was suspended in 2002 and expired last
October 2017.
Due to the protest of
residents there, that even resulted in a camp-out at the DENR
national office in Quezon City in 2017, the agreement was no longer
renewed. Being discussed today is the rehabilitation of the island,
which the community asserts to be the responsibility of the Hinatuan
Mining Corporation.
Ka Leody stated: "Nakaramdam
na ako ng matinding lungkot noon nang makita ang mga larawan ng
malaking hukay na resulta ng pagmimina. Paano nakakatulog ng
mahimbing ang mga malalaking negosyante at mga opisyal ng gobyerno
na may kagagawan nito? Kailangan silang parusahan sa kanilang krimen
laban sa mamamayan ng Manicani. Sila dapat ang gumastos sa
rehabilitasyon ng buong isla upang maihon ang nasirang buhay at
kabuhayan ng ating mga magsasaka't mangingisda".
[“I felt an intense
sadness when I first saw images of the large open pit that resulted
from the mining. How do big businessmen and government officials
responsible for this sleep at night? They need to be made
accountable for their crime against the people of Manicani. They
should be the ones who pay for the cost of rehabilitating the whole
island to recover the lost lives and livelihoods of our farmers and
fisherfolk.”]
Ka Leody is advancing a
“just transition to a green economy” as a solution to destructive
extractive industries like mining and logging. The companies
destroying the environment should be compelled by the government to
employ residents of communities to be rehabilitated. They should be
given the knowledge and skills to conserve the ecology of their
environments, which is crucial to the return of their livelihoods in
farming and fishing.
Ka Leody is running under
Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) which has fielded candidates from
national to the local level in the 2022 election under the banner of
“Kalikasan Muna, Manggagawa Naman.” Their senatorial candidates
include labor lawyer Luke Espiritu and environmental activists David
D’Angelo and Roy Cabonegro.