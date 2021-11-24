An urgent call
for the full transparency on the sale of the Malampaya natural gas
resource
A press statement by the
Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)
November 24, 2021
The Malampaya Deepwater
Gas-to-Power Project under Petroleum Service Contract (“SC”) No. 38
is a vital resource in the country’s energy mix. The project employs
deepwater technology to draw natural gas that fuels three gas-fired
power plants and provides 30% of Luzon's power generation
requirements. Data from the Department of Energy (“DOE”) indicate
that given the present production level and continuous decrease in
reservoir pressure, the drop in supply is expected by 2022. SC 38
will expire in 2024 with no certainty of an extension. Only through
further exploration will the extent of Malampaya’s life is
determined.
It is thus with deep apprehension and concern that the Integrated
Bar of the Philippines view the latest developments surrounding the
ongoing divestment being done by two parties, Chevron Malampaya LLC
(“Chevron”) and Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. (“SPEX”), the
operator, under the Joint Operating Agreement (“JOA”) of SC 38.
There have been numerous allegations against the assignment of
Chevron’s 45% interest to a subsidiary of Udenna Corp. and the
ongoing divestment of SPEX’s 45% in favor of another Udenna
subsidiary. The assignment of interests, which will ultimately
enable Udenna to takeover the Malampaya facility is allegedly
detrimental to national security and interest. Regarding the
transfer of Chevron’s 45% interest to Udenna’s subsidiary, UC
Malampaya, a criminal complaint was filed with the Ombudsman on 18
October 2021 against officials of the DOE, Udenna, Chevron, SPEX,
and the state-owned Philippine National Oil Corporation (“PNOC”) and
its subsidiary PNOC-Exploration Corporation, alleging among others:
• Udenna’s subsidiary is financially and technically unqualified to
be the as- signee of the interest;
• The DOE and PNOC grossly and inexcusably neglected government’s
right to match Udenna’s offer to buy out Chevron’s 45% interest; and
• Officials of the DOE and PNOC criminally conspired with the
private respondents to give unwarranted benefits to Udenna and its
subsidiary causing undue injury to the government arising from the
questioned sale transaction.
In light of the strategic importance of the Malampaya energy
resource to national security and economic interest, the Integrated
Bar of the Philippines (“IBP”) supports the ongoing Senate Committee
on Energy’s investigation in aid of legislation on the interest
divestments to the Udenna subsidiaries. The ongoing Senate
investigation will determine if the DOE was transparent in
determining the financial and technical qualifications of the Udenna
companies to acquire the 90% interest in SC 38. In the meantime,
while the Senate investigation is ongoing, the IBP calls on the DOE
to:
• rescind its approval of Chevron’s transfer of its 45% interest in
Malampaya to Udenna’s subsidiary, UC Malampaya; and
• hold in abeyance, its approval of SPEX’s transfer of its 45% to
another Udennna subsidiary, Malampaya Energy XP.
The IBP also calls on the DOE to thoroughly review, study, and
consider the extension of SC 38 in favor of the original Malampaya
consortium – SPEX, Chevron, and PNOC EC. In this way, the original
consortium will be able to conduct further exploration on SC 38 in
light of the forthcoming depletion of the Malampaya natural gas
field. The extension will also incentivize the original consortium
to continue operating SC 38 with their proven technical and
financial track record in petroleum exploration and development in
contrast to a buyer with no proven experience in operating a
highly-technical and capital- intensive operation.
In the event that Chevron and SPEX proceed with their plans to
divest their respective interests in Malampaya, the IBP calls for
PNOC to exercise its right to match any offer laid before Chevron
and SPEX under the JOA. The IBP believes that PNOC being a
state-owned petroleum company has the mandate and wherewithal to
raise funds for acquiring the controlling interests in Malampaya. A
PNOC takeover of SC 38 will be financially advantageous to the
Philippine government since Malampaya is a producing field with an
existing infrastructure for other petroleum discoveries. In view of
this, the IBP calls on Philippine legislators to review and amend
the possible legal restrictions imposed by various legislations on
PNOC-EC as a government-owned and controlled corporation, such as
Republic Act (“RA”) No. 9184, “Procurement Law”, and RA 10149, “the
Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations Governance Law”.
Malampaya’s 500-kilometer gas pipeline to mainland Luzon is a vital
link to the possible development of potential natural gas resources
in the Recto Bank, located within the disputed West Philippine Sea
maritime area. With PNOC assuming control of the Malampaya
operations, the Philippines can be assured that its energy resources
will be protected from any possible foreign interference inimical to
national security and interests. To fund further exploration and
development, a buyer who is not technically and financially capable
of operating Malampaya may tap companies from foreign countries
having adverse interests in the West Philippine Sea dispute. This
will place our strategic energy resources and infrastructure in the
hands of hostile foreign interest.
Finally, the IBP calls on the Office of the Ombudsman to
expeditiously resolve the complaint against the officials of the
DOE, Udenna, Chevron, SPEX, and PNOC in light of the fact that this
matter is of utmost economic urgency since the Malampaya field is
nearing its depletion and the DOE appears to have no viable
alternative to replace a major source of power for Luzon. The DOE
must exercise transparency in evaluating transactions in relation to
critical energy resources and ensure that developers are financially
and technically competent. In this way, the government can forge a
sustainable balance in creating a stable investment climate and
establishing good governance practice in the management of the
country’s energy resources.