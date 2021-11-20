ICHRP calls for
ICC investigation of Duterte’s crimes against humanity to proceed
without delay
Press Release
November 20, 2021
MANILA – ‘Temporary
Suspension of ICC investigation rewards Duterte and further
victimizes those who gave evidence in support of ICC probe ’global
coalition on human rights.
ICHRP Chairperson Peter
Murphy expressed the organization’s “extreme disappointment with the
ICC decision to temporarily suspend their investigation into the
Duterte government’s alleged crimes especially after the Prosecutor
found credible evidence that crimes against humanity had occurred.
Any suspension or delay is an absolute betrayal of those brave
individuals who came forward at great personal risk to provide
evidence and testimony regarding these alleged crimes.”
The ICC has suspended its
investigation after a November 10th request by the Philippine
government which stated that it has begun its own review of 52 cases
where police killed suspects during anti-drug operations.
“The findings of the First
and Second Reports of the Independent International Commission of
Investigation into Human Rights Violations in the Philippines
(Investigate PH) clearly showed the flaws and failure of the
domestic remedies now claimed to be operating,” said Murphy.
The Investigation
demonstrated that the Philippine courts had managed to convict two
police officers for the 2017 murder of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos
– one case in the 6,011 officially recorded up to the end of 2020.
This case only succeeded because the Barangay Captain had failed to
switch off the CCTV which recorded the police abduction of Kian.
Investigate PH also
dispelled the Philippine government claims that the thousands of
victims of the war on drugs were killed by police in self-defense.
It presented forensic evidence to the ICC of victims with defensive
wounds, of victims who had been bound before being killed. But there
are probably over 30,000 cases of these police killings in anti-drug
operations, based on statistics of “Deaths Under Investigation”. And
now the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency no longer reports deaths
in anti-drug operations, on their Real Numbers PH webpage.
“This kind of review – of
5,655 cases – was first promised by the Secretary of Justice to the
UN Human Rights Council in June 2020,” said Murphy.
In February 2021 Secretary
Guevarra reported that just 328 cases had been reviewed, revealing
no proper crime scene investigation in more than half the cases. In
May 2021, he reported that the PNP had given access to files on 61
cases, but by June 1, 2021, the police had cut this number to 53. It
seems this number has been reduced to 52. This is well below 1 per
cent of deaths in police anti-drug operations. “There is no way that
this level of inquiry – most unlikely to be genuine – amounts to an
investigation of the crime against humanity of murder which the ICC
was investigating,” said Murphy.
“The ICC needs to re-start
its investigation of all the evidence it has before it and give
justice to the tens of thousands of Filipinos murdered at President
Duterte’s repeated incitement.
“ICHRP has full confidence
in the impartiality of the ICC. We reiterate that the ICC should
heed the call of these families to fully investigate the Duterte
administration for these crimes against humanity so that, finally,
justice may be served and impunity ended,” Murphy said.
Murphy, an
Australian-based human rights advocate, led Investigate PH, a recent
three-part investigation by an international commission on the
extrajudicial killings, illegal arrests, abductions, and
disappearances in the Philippines since 2016 when President Duterte
came into power.