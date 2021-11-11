STG-EI seized 18
containers of smuggled red onions in Cagayan De Oro worth P54
Million
By
DTI-CPG-Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau
November 11, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
Sub Task Group on Economic Intelligence (STG-EI) composite team led
by the Department of Agriculture, Assistant Secretary Federico E.
Laciste Jr., successfully seized eighteen (18) 40-foot reefer
containers of technically smuggled agricultural products at Port of
Cagayan De Oro with estimated value of P54 Million.
The said containers were
under consignee R2H Trading declared as various importable products
such as Crustaceans, Acidified Cream, Breaded Shrimp, Flavored Nuts,
Curdled Cream Milk, Smoked Crawfish and Bread Improver but were
found out to be misdeclared red onions upon physical inspection by
the STG-EI composite team from DA, Department of Trade and Industry
(DTI) Regional Office X, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA),
DA-Regional Office X, Plant Quarantine Service Regional Office X,
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional Field
Office X, together with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Inspectorate
team led by Port of Cagayan De Oro (CDO) Collector for
Administration, Atty. Roswald Pague.
The said shipments do not
have the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPS-IC)
which is a mandatory requirement to ensure that the agricultural
products are not health hazards and are free from harmful pests.
STG-EI Alternate Chair and
DTI-CPG Undersecretary Ruth Castelo wrote a letter request to BOC
Commissioner Rey Guerrero after receiving information that the said
shipments contained smuggled agricultural products which to the
immediate action of the STG-EI Operation Team after the letter
request was approved by Commissioner Guerrero.
This successful operation
initiated by the STG-EI, with the support of BOC, is part of the
relentless effort of the taskforce to curb smuggling of agricultural
products, secure the welfare of farmers and fisherfolks and at the
same time, protection of consumers.
The inspection was
witnessed by DA-R10 Exec Director Carlene Collado and Regional
Technical Director Carlota Madriaga, DTI-R10 OIC Regional Director
Ermedio Abang, BPI-Plant Quarantine Services (PQS) R10 Chief Manuel
Barradas, BFAR - Fisheries Inspection and Quarantine Service (FIQS)
R10 Migs Lim, representative from NICA R10, and BOC Port of CDO led
by Collector for Admin Atty Roswald Pague, Chief CIIS Oliver
Valiente and other members of the inspectorate team.