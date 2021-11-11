STG-EI seized 18 containers of smuggled red onions in Cagayan De Oro worth P54 Million

By DTI-CPG-Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau

November 11, 2021

MAKATI CITY – The Sub Task Group on Economic Intelligence (STG-EI) composite team led by the Department of Agriculture, Assistant Secretary Federico E. Laciste Jr., successfully seized eighteen (18) 40-foot reefer containers of technically smuggled agricultural products at Port of Cagayan De Oro with estimated value of P54 Million.

The said containers were under consignee R2H Trading declared as various importable products such as Crustaceans, Acidified Cream, Breaded Shrimp, Flavored Nuts, Curdled Cream Milk, Smoked Crawfish and Bread Improver but were found out to be misdeclared red onions upon physical inspection by the STG-EI composite team from DA, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Regional Office X, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), DA-Regional Office X, Plant Quarantine Service Regional Office X, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional Field Office X, together with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Inspectorate team led by Port of Cagayan De Oro (CDO) Collector for Administration, Atty. Roswald Pague.

The said shipments do not have the required Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPS-IC) which is a mandatory requirement to ensure that the agricultural products are not health hazards and are free from harmful pests.

STG-EI Alternate Chair and DTI-CPG Undersecretary Ruth Castelo wrote a letter request to BOC Commissioner Rey Guerrero after receiving information that the said shipments contained smuggled agricultural products which to the immediate action of the STG-EI Operation Team after the letter request was approved by Commissioner Guerrero.

This successful operation initiated by the STG-EI, with the support of BOC, is part of the relentless effort of the taskforce to curb smuggling of agricultural products, secure the welfare of farmers and fisherfolks and at the same time, protection of consumers.