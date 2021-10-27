Chiz condemns
‘online selling’ of Pinay domestic helpers on Facebook, Instagram
Press Release
October 27, 2021
SORSOGON CITY –
Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero strongly condemned the trading of
Filipino domestic workers like commodities in the Middle East
through Facebook and Instagram and called on these popular social
media giants to take down immediately these “maid-selling” sites.
The sad plight of Filipino
helpers based in the oil-rich region came to light anew after they
told the Associated Press (AP), an American news agency, in an
interview that they were “sold” online by their employers to other
employers via Instagram or Facebook.
“Nakakakilabot,
nakakapanglumo at nakaka-high blood ang kwento ng mga kababayan
nating domestic helpers na dumaan sa mga maid-selling sites,”
Escudero said, referring to story which included accounts of some
Filipino domestic workers.
“Hindi po produkto ang
ating mga kababayan na mabibili sa Facebook Marketplace kasabay ng
mga basahan. Hindi rin po sila produkto sa mga online barter kung
saan puwede silang pagpasapasahan,” said Escudero, who once headed
the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.
In an online article on
October 26, the AP disclosed that in 2019, technology giant Apple
almost pulled Facebook and Instagram out from its app store after
receiving reports about the social media platforms being used as a
tool to trade and sell maids in the Middle East.
Apple brought the matter
to Facebook, which also owns Instagram, and threatened to delete the
mobile apps in their digital store. After publicly promising to go
after the maid-selling sites, Apple relented and Facebook and
Instagram remained in the app store.
In the same report, the AP
said Facebook’s crackdown seems to have little effect because “even
today, a quick search for ‘khadima,’ or ‘maids’ in Arabic, will
bring up accounts featuring posed photographs of Africans and South
Asians with ages and prices listed next to their images.”
“Noong panahon ng slavery,
ang mga sinasabing alipin ay pinapahanay at pinipili ng mga magiging
master nila. Parang ganoon din po ang nangyayari ngayon. Kapag
nag-quick search po sa Facebook ang isang pamilyang nangangailangan
ng isang kasambahay, lalabas po doon ang kanyang picture kasama ang
kanyang edad at ang presyo ng kanyang pagkatao,” the former senator
pointed out.
Escudero urged the
government to conduct its own investigation on the AP exposé and
protest this despicable practice on the two social media platforms.
The veteran legislator
stressed that the plight of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in
the Gulf states, especially the unskilled workers such as household
service and construction workers, needs to be addressed with urgency
as they are still bound by “kafala,” a sponsorship system that
monitors and restricts the migrant laborers’ movement.
In 2018, when Escudero was
still senator, he described this system as “modern day slavery” and
“involuntary servitude.”
Last April, President
Duterte has already called for the “complete abolition” of the
controversial scheme, branding it as “unjust” and “exploitative” as
it puts thousands of OFWs “in the most vulnerable situation.”
According to the January
2020 records of the Department of Foreign Affairs, there are about
2.2 million OFWs in the Middle East and North Africa. The top three
destination of our migrant workers are Saudi Arabia (865,000), the
United Arab Emirates (650,000), and Kuwait (242,000).
“Sa kagustuhan nilang
kumita para sa kanilang pamilya dahil kulang o salat ang trabaho at
oportunidad sa sariling bansa, nagiging subject sila ng iba’t ibang
klase ng pang-aabuso. Sa kabila ng kanilang pagtitiis at pagkawalay
sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay sa gitna ng pandemya, ganito pa ang
nangyayari sa kanila,” Escudero lamented.