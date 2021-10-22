MLNI supports
farmer communities in Cordillera
By
CARD MRI
October 22, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
Mga Likha Ni Inay (MLNI) supports a community of more than 4,000
farmers in the Mountain Province and Benguet by sourcing their
produce to provide affordable vegetables to vendors in San Pablo
City, Laguna and neighboring municipalities.
This allows MLNI to transport vegetables like potatoes, carrots,
cabbage, broccoli, chayote, and pechay that are ethically-sourced
and naturally grown from Mountain Province, La Trinidad, and Baguio
and deliver these through Palengke on Wheels (PoW), an initiative
introduced by MLNI during the start of the pandemic in 2020.
According to MLNI President Frederick M. Torres, this project
supports the client-farmers of CARD MRI, a group of social
development institutions with a goal to support the marginalized
communities in the Philippines through financial and other community
development programs.
Aside from this, MLNI also helps PoW’s talipapa vendors to profit
more by sourcing their vegetables from Mountain Province. These
goods are sold at a farmgate price that is usually P5.00 to
P10.00 less than its market price. The high margin, to which the talipapa vendors sell their produce, helps them in their small
business.
“This is a two-way street. Aside from helping CARD MRI’s
client-farmers sell their produce to a larger market, we are also
supporting our vendors to profit more by purchasing affordable and
fresh vegetables through Likha Ni Inay Palengke on Wheels,” Torres
said. He continued, “Even if we are still pilot-testing this
project, we are optimistic that our objectives will come to fruition
as we aim to help the client-farmers and their families.”
Further, Torres shared how the project made it possible for them to
build a relationship with their members and become a bridge between
their farmers and their consumers.
“Visiting our farmers in Benguet gave me an opportunity to see how
they toil their land and work for their families. Their humbling
stories not only inspire us but also propel us to solve the problems
our clients usually have with a middleman,” Torres concluded.
Meanwhile, CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito highlighted
the importance of CARD’s relationship with its clients through
MLNI’s new project.
“This strengthens our relationship with our clients. It is proof
that our service does not depend on distance. We literally trek
mountains to reach our communities in far-flung areas of our
country. It is what CARD does in its mission of eradicating
poverty,” Dequito said.
The 10-20-80 Campaign
When asked how this can impact CARD MRI’s 10-20-80 campaign, CARD
MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip
affirmed that the project fulfills CARD MRI’s goal of reaching 20
million clients and insuring 80 million individuals in the next 10
years.
According to Dr. Alip, “Here at CARD MRI, we support our clients by
patronizing and promoting their products. Because of this, we are
humbled and delighted to pique the interest of Filipinos, especially
microentrepreneurs, to join CARD because of the opportunities they
may experience through the services we bring. We want others to
experience the same opportunities our clients have, and it is
because of this that we strain forward to reach every Filipino
family in need,” concluded Dr. Alip.
MLNI aims to help microentrepreneurs in marketing, manufacturing,
and trading their products to the Filipino community. Through its
online market, Likha Ni Inay Palengke on Wheels, the institution
delivers fresh produce to residents of San Pablo City during the
pandemic. To place an order, visit Likha Ni Inay Palengke on Wheels’
Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LikhaonWheels.