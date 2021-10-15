PSA starts pilot
Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Baybay City
By
PSA-8
October 15, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) through its Provincial
Statistical Office - Leyte in coordination with the Local Government
of Baybay City will conduct the Pilot Community-Based Monitoring
System (CBMS) in Baybay City starting 18 October to 17 December
2021.
The PSA is implementing
CBMS by virtue of RA No. 11315, An Act Establishing A
Community-Based Monitoring System and Appropriating Funds Therefore,
signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on 17 April 2019. The pilot
operation is a preparatory phase for the 2022 CBMS Nationwide
Rollout.
The pilot CBMS is being
implemented simultaneously in selected nine cities and
municipalities of the country. In Baybay City, it will cover an
estimated 27,728 households. Tabulation and assessment of Pilot CBMS
results will be from January to February 2022 while the report of
results is tentatively scheduled to be released in March 2022.
The PSA-led CBMS will
utilize tablet-based method as well as online data collection
method. These technology-based systems for data collection will
enable PSA to automate monitoring of data collection, integrate
geo-tagging activity, and hasten data processing and consistency
checks in data, among others.
The CBMS has been in place
in many parts of the country for more than 25 years. In 1995, CBMS
was conducted for Micro Impacts of Macroeconomic and Adjustment
Policies for project monitoring purposes. In 2000, it was recognized
by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) as a
community-based monitoring tool and was adopted by Local Government
Units (LGUs).
In 2003, the National
Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) En Banc Resolution No. 7 included the
13 core local poverty indicators to be generated from CBMS. The
National Statistical Coordination Board (NSCB) issued Resolution No.
06, s. 2005, recognizing CBMS as a tool for strengthening the
statistical system at the local level, generate statistics for
monitoring and evaluation of local development plans, including the
progress of LGUs in attaining the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).
This time, the PSA-led
CBMS will allow the geographical aggregation at the city/municipal,
provincial, regional and national level. Under R.A. 11315, complete
enumeration coverage is desired but the law provides for voluntary
participation in responding to the CBMS. The new CBMS will ensure
high quality data being collected at the city/municipal level and
adherence to official concepts, definitions and standards of poverty
statistics recognized internationally.
The PSA adheres to the
principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality
pursuant to R.A. No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and R.A.
No. 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013. All information
gathered on the survey are confidential and not for disclosure
unless authorized by law. Moreover, PSA will release data only in
the form of summaries or statistical tables.
PSA assures the public
that health and safety protocol are carried throughout the pilot
operations. Pilot team members and supervisors will observe physical
distancing and carry PPEs such as alcohol/ sanitizer, face masks,
face shields throughout the interviews. They shall likewise follow
all protocols laid down by LGUs.