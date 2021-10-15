PSA starts pilot Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Baybay City

By PSA-8

October 15, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) through its Provincial Statistical Office - Leyte in coordination with the Local Government of Baybay City will conduct the Pilot Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Baybay City starting 18 October to 17 December 2021.

The PSA is implementing CBMS by virtue of RA No. 11315, An Act Establishing A Community-Based Monitoring System and Appropriating Funds Therefore, signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte on 17 April 2019. The pilot operation is a preparatory phase for the 2022 CBMS Nationwide Rollout.

The pilot CBMS is being implemented simultaneously in selected nine cities and municipalities of the country. In Baybay City, it will cover an estimated 27,728 households. Tabulation and assessment of Pilot CBMS results will be from January to February 2022 while the report of results is tentatively scheduled to be released in March 2022.

The PSA-led CBMS will utilize tablet-based method as well as online data collection method. These technology-based systems for data collection will enable PSA to automate monitoring of data collection, integrate geo-tagging activity, and hasten data processing and consistency checks in data, among others.

The CBMS has been in place in many parts of the country for more than 25 years. In 1995, CBMS was conducted for Micro Impacts of Macroeconomic and Adjustment Policies for project monitoring purposes. In 2000, it was recognized by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) as a community-based monitoring tool and was adopted by Local Government Units (LGUs).

In 2003, the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) En Banc Resolution No. 7 included the 13 core local poverty indicators to be generated from CBMS. The National Statistical Coordination Board (NSCB) issued Resolution No. 06, s. 2005, recognizing CBMS as a tool for strengthening the statistical system at the local level, generate statistics for monitoring and evaluation of local development plans, including the progress of LGUs in attaining the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

This time, the PSA-led CBMS will allow the geographical aggregation at the city/municipal, provincial, regional and national level. Under R.A. 11315, complete enumeration coverage is desired but the law provides for voluntary participation in responding to the CBMS. The new CBMS will ensure high quality data being collected at the city/municipal level and adherence to official concepts, definitions and standards of poverty statistics recognized internationally.

The PSA adheres to the principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality pursuant to R.A. No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and R.A. No. 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013. All information gathered on the survey are confidential and not for disclosure unless authorized by law. Moreover, PSA will release data only in the form of summaries or statistical tables.