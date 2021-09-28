Calbayog
Diversion to Guinbaoyan road is now passable
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
September 28, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – In
order to provide faster, reliable and accessible route for farmers,
motorists and locals to reach the nearest market place and the city
proper, phase II of Calbayog Diversion to Guinbaoyan road is now
passable.
Funding of said project
was drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021 with a
total contract amount of P38.8 million.
The project spans a total
of 1.6 kilometers of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) and a
total of 90.2 meters of stone masonry and hand laid rocks with a
width of 6.1 meters. Also, 58 pipe culverts were installed to allow
the flow of water supply to surrounding farmlands.
It can be recalled that
the construction of gravel road on this area started in 2018
allowing access to Calbayog City proper and nearby market where
farmers and entrepreneurs alike can sell their produce. This will
eventually gain economic growth for the city and source of income
for the locals.