The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Angels are real

Rehiring of Pinoy seafarers rises due to LGU vaccination of mariners

Environmental groups push for green electoral reforms ahead of the 2022 polls

Local entrepreneurs earn more than a million during the BAHANDI Food and Fashion Fair

Drainage improvement in Barangay Tarabucan completed

On DepEd's claim of 300k+ laptops, teachers ask: Nasaan?

PH leads international standardization of laminated bamboo strips for indoor furniture use

Independent int’l probe on human rights violations in PH concludes with damning evidence vs. Duterte

 
 

 

 

Calbayog Diversion to Guinbaoyan road is now passable

Guinbaoyan road

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
September 28, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – In order to provide faster, reliable and accessible route for farmers, motorists and locals to reach the nearest market place and the city proper, phase II of Calbayog Diversion to Guinbaoyan road is now passable.

Funding of said project was drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021 with a total contract amount of P38.8 million.

The project spans a total of 1.6 kilometers of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) and a total of 90.2 meters of stone masonry and hand laid rocks with a width of 6.1 meters. Also, 58 pipe culverts were installed to allow the flow of water supply to surrounding farmlands.

It can be recalled that the construction of gravel road on this area started in 2018 allowing access to Calbayog City proper and nearby market where farmers and entrepreneurs alike can sell their produce. This will eventually gain economic growth for the city and source of income for the locals.

 

 