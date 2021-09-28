Calbayog Diversion to Guinbaoyan road is now passable

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

September 28, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – In order to provide faster, reliable and accessible route for farmers, motorists and locals to reach the nearest market place and the city proper, phase II of Calbayog Diversion to Guinbaoyan road is now passable.

Funding of said project was drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2021 with a total contract amount of P38.8 million.

The project spans a total of 1.6 kilometers of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) and a total of 90.2 meters of stone masonry and hand laid rocks with a width of 6.1 meters. Also, 58 pipe culverts were installed to allow the flow of water supply to surrounding farmlands.