Rehiring of Pinoy
seafarers rises due to LGU vaccination of mariners
By
ALU-TUCP
September 27, 2021
QUEZON CITY – The
rehiring of Filipino seafarers – the most sought-after seafarers in
the global seafaring industry – is rising, thanks to local
government units' inclusion of Filipino seafarers into their COVID19
vaccination program, said the workers group the Trade Union Congress
of the Philippines (TUCP).
The deployment of Filipino seafarers fell to 252,000 in 2020 from
470,000 in 2019 due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions in the
country and in ports around the world.
"But at the growing rate the national and local government units are
now vaccinating our seafarers, we are optimistic that we can reach
our target number of Filipino seafarers completely vaccinated and
ready for redeployment by the end of 2021. We will continue to work
with the national and local governments to provide more jabs for our
seafarers in their vaccination program," said TUCP President and
TUCP Party-list Rep. Raymond Mendoza.
Mendoza thanked Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro for the
inoculation of deployment-ready 300 more members of the Associated
Philippine Seafarers' Union (APSU) and Associated Maritime Officers'
and Seamen's Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP) with vaccine brands
preferred by shipowners abroad.
The vaccination held at the Marikina Sports Center materialized with
the coordination between seafarers unions APSU, AMOSUP and the Joint
Manning Group (JMG) with the city government.
With that activity, the TUCP placed the total vaccinated Filipino
seafarers close to 100,000 since the vaccination began in May this
year.
Mendoza said before the pandemic the country deploys an average of
400,000 Filipino seafarers per year to work in 51,400 merchant ships
around the world.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF)
in May this year changed the classification of seafarers in the
order of priority vaccination from B3 category to A4 category and to
A1 category as frontline essential sector category for those with
immediate deployment contracts following a joint lobby between TUCP,
seafarers unions and local manning agencies.
According to the global union federation the International Transport
Workers Federation (ITF), Filipino seafarers are the backbone of
global shipping industry.
Before the pandemic, twenty five per percent of the 1.7 million
marine workers in 51,400 cruise and merchant ships transporting oil,
food, medicines and other essential products to and from different
parts of the world are Filipinos making them the largest group of
seafarers.
Filipino seafarers are preferred by shipowners and manning agencies
abroad because they have a legacy for being good communicator,
hardworking, multi-skilled and professional workers.
In 2019 alone, more than a quarter of the world's 1.6 million
seafarers come from the Philippines with 470,000 Filipino seafarers
contributed to almost US $7 Billion to the Philippine economy.
However, by the end of 2020 or nine months after the March 2020
lockdown, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA)
recorded deployed seafarers not exceeding 200,000.
Meanwhile, APSU National President Michael Mendoza urged the local
government units to accommodate more seafarers into their local
vaccination programs.
Thus far, only seven Local Government Units allow vaccination for
seafarers. These are Manila, Pasig, Taguig and Las Piñas cities in
Metro Manila and Cebu City, Iloilo City and Davao City.
"We are on track but we need additional city mayors to commit
vaccination slots for our seafarers and contribute to bigger and
faster redeployment of our seafarers. The more vaccinated seafarers
that we deploy, the greater chances we can retake our place as the
most sought after seafarer in the world shipping industry," Mendoza
said.
Filipino seafarers contribute significantly to the global supply
chain and help keep our local economy afloat through the financial
remittances to their families back home.
Before the pandemic, the Philippines is the biggest supplier of
seafarers hired by shipowners followed by China, Indonesia, Russian
Federation, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Myanmar.