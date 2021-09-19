On DepEd's claim
of 300k+ laptops, teachers ask: Nasaan?
By
Alliance of Concerned
Teachers
September 19, 2021
QUEZON CITY – The Alliance
of Concerned Teachers (ACT) questioned the claims made by the
Department of Education (DepEd) on the number of laptops distributed
to public school teachers during its budget hearing in the House of
Representatives. Undersecretary Pascua announced a total of 353,359
laptop procured and provided to teachers through budget allocations
from 2019 up to the Bayanihan 2, which does not align with ACT’s
survey findings that indicate only 7% of teachers from NCR and 14%
from other regions will be using DepEd-issued laptops for school
year 2021-2022. The said survey ran from August 23-31, 2021.
“According to DepEd’s claims, about 34% of public school teachers
should by now be using DepEd-issued laptops, but that is far from
the truth as noted by teachers themselves. So we ask DepEd, in the
spirit of transparency, where are these laptops and are they serving
the purpose of aiding teachers in distance learning? We’re afraid
that without such honest accounting, we won’t be able to truly
determine how much more laptops should be budgeted,” argued ACT
Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
ACT further questioned the 211,000 laptops purchased in 2019 as
these were not reflected in the 2019 DepEd budget. The group argued
that Usec. Pascua was more likely referring to the total number of
laptops the agency has acquired in previous years – many of which
are no longer serviceable or had specs that does not meet the
requirements of distance learning. The remaining ‘relatively new and
more serviceable’ laptops from 2020-present will then come to only
142,359 units, leaving 693,585 teachers still without a DepEd-issued
laptop.
“DepEd therefore still has an about 83% backlog in laptop provision.
That is, if we assume that all 142,359 will go to teachers, but even
that isn’t quite accurate as the recent DepEd memo on the
distribution of the Bayanihan 2-funded laptops shows that a sizable
portion will go to offices rather than to classroom teachers. As
such, Usec. Pascua’s claims on their laptop provision for about 42%
of teachers now becomes suspect at best, an outright lie at worst,”
hit Basilio.
He further asked about the “bloated” P33-B figure which Pascua
dropped during the hearing. This will supposedly ensure the
provision of laptops to “all teachers” or to the remaining 482,585
teachers who were not covered by their claimed 353,359 laptops. The
group argued that a decent laptop only amounts to about P25,000
which is more or less the cost of laptops that were recently
distributed to some teachers. Therefore, to cover DepEd’s actual
backlog of 693,585 teachers, it only needs Php17.4-B – nearly half
of what DepEd claimed it needed.
“Perhaps Usec. Pascua can explain where their bloated figure came
from. Their ballpark figure of P33-B is almost double our estimate
of P17.4-B for greater number of teachers compared to how many they
intended to cover. We likewise urge our legislators to look into
these computations as they tackle DepEd’s 2022 budget in the coming
days,” called Basilio.