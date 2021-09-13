Pull-out of
CARHRIHL, peace talks documents from state university library sets
dangerous pretext for attacks vs. people’s right to info, academic
freedom
By
KARAPATAN
September 13, 2021
QUEZON CITY – The
decision of the Kalinga State University to remove copies from their
library of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights
and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) and other public
documents on the peace negotiations between the Philippine
government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP)
“sets a very dangerous precedent in the stifling of the public’s
right to access information and the exercise of academic freedom,”
human rights alliance Karapatan warned.
“What’s next? Raiding and
ransacking libraries and the public burning of books like what the
Nazis did? Removing documents on the peace process from a university
library’s collection is absurd. These are public documents – some of
them, such as the CARHRIHL, were signed by the government. The only
effect that this decision has is to restrict academic discourse and
information on the peace negotiations and armed conflict in the
country,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay stated.
Last September 2, 2021,
the director for library services office of the Kalinga State
University Bulanao Campus pulled out at least 11 books and other
publications from the NDFP which they turned over to the Armed
Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to
supposedly safeguard students and the school from “communist
infiltration.” Along with copies and translations of the CARHRIHL,
among those withdrawn include:
- The Declaration of
Understanding
- The NDFP Declaration and
Program of Action for the Rights, Protection, and Welfare of
Children
- The GRP-NDFP Peace
Negotiations Major Arguments and Joint Statements September 1,
1980-June 2018
- The GRP-NDFP Peace
Negotiations Major Written Agreements and Outstanding Issues
- NDF Adherence to
International Humanitarian Law: Letters to the International
Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Secretary-General
- NDFP Adherence to
International Humanitarian Law: On Prisoners of War
- Two articles on the
People’s Struggles for Just Peace
- The NDFP Reciprocal
Working Committee Perspectives on Social and Economic Reforms
Palabay said that the
publications on the CARHRIHL helped in providing information to
communities on people’s rights and the international humanitarian
law. “Is the government so allergic to knowledge on human rights
principles that it goes down to this kind of censorship?” she asked.
The decision of the
Kalinga State University’s Board of Regents to pull out these
materials was supposedly prompted by the Anti-Terrorism Council’s
designation of the NDFP as a terrorist organization under the
Anti-Terrorism Council. Palabay averred such action “clearly shows
the chilling effect of the terror law on free speech and academic
freedom – such that counter-terrorism effectively represses
information, as well as freedom of thought and knowledge.”
“Libraries, especially
those in schools and universities, should be bastions of
unrestricted access to knowledge, which is necessary for free
academic inquiry and discourse. Repressing access to documents of
the peace negotiations by pulling them out of school libraries is an
attack on academic freedom that does nothing to resolve the roots of
armed conflict and bring about just and lasting peace in the
country,” the Karapatan official said.
“That this action is being
lauded by the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict in Cordillera as part of their so-called ‘whole-of-nation’
counterinsurgency campaign is utterly despicable: the government is
simply showing its hand in enabling a brazen attack on academic
freedom to forward its insidious militarist agenda. We strongly call
on schools, universities, and libraries to stand their ground
against such attacks and to safeguard free academic discourse in
their halls. We call on the public to uphold our right to
information,” she ended.