DPWH Leyte II
launches multi-year Burauen bypass road project
By
DPWH 2nd LED
August 25, 2021
BURAUEN, Leyte – To
optimize traffic that are faced daily by the motorists, the
Department of Public Works and Highways -Leyte Second District
Engineering Office is now constructing a multi-year bypass road
project in the town of Burauen Leyte.
According to District
Engineer Leo Edward L. Oppura, the construction of bypass road
project will start in Brgy. Maghubas along the
Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Road and will end in Brgy. Balorinay
along Dulag-Julita-Burauen Road.
“This road project will be
beneficial to the motorists as this will serve as an alternate route
to divert traffic within the congested Public Market in Poblacion
Burauen,” Oppura added.
For this year, the
district office allotted P37.1-million to construct a total of
.64-kilometer Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) out of the
4.50-kilometer total road length of the bypass road.
The project started last
June 03 and will be completed on or before November 09 of this year.
Roadway lighting will be
installed to improve visibility and safety of the motorists
especially during night-time. Pipe culverts and stone masonry works
are also included in this project for its drainage and slope
protection.
This bypass road will not
only serve as an alternate route but it is also beneficial to local
residents along the bypass road area. Existing gravel road will be
concreted, providing them with better opportunities and faster
mobility.