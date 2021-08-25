DPWH Leyte II launches multi-year Burauen bypass road project

By DPWH 2nd LED

August 25, 2021

BURAUEN, Leyte – To optimize traffic that are faced daily by the motorists, the Department of Public Works and Highways -Leyte Second District Engineering Office is now constructing a multi-year bypass road project in the town of Burauen Leyte.

According to District Engineer Leo Edward L. Oppura, the construction of bypass road project will start in Brgy. Maghubas along the Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Road and will end in Brgy. Balorinay along Dulag-Julita-Burauen Road.

“This road project will be beneficial to the motorists as this will serve as an alternate route to divert traffic within the congested Public Market in Poblacion Burauen,” Oppura added.

For this year, the district office allotted P37.1-million to construct a total of .64-kilometer Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) out of the 4.50-kilometer total road length of the bypass road.

The project started last June 03 and will be completed on or before November 09 of this year.

Roadway lighting will be installed to improve visibility and safety of the motorists especially during night-time. Pipe culverts and stone masonry works are also included in this project for its drainage and slope protection.