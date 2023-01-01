Which car brands
will be fully electric and when?
The world is gradually
moving towards electric cars. This is due to the policies of many
countries aimed at reducing the harmful impact on the environment
and, as a result, banning the use of fossil fuel vehicles. Most car
companies are investing in an industrial transition planned for the
next 10 to 20 years. Below is a list of brands that are heading
towards converting production to electric vehicles. And already
today, the supply of new and
used electric cars on the market is
growing day by day, at an incredible pace.
Alfa romeo
Italian Alfa Romeo, which
is owned by automaker Stellantis, has announced that it will sell
electric vehicles from 2027 in North America, Europe and China.
Stellantis will invest $ 47 billion in battery-powered vehicles by
2025.
Audi
The development of the
internal combustion engine will gradually be completed by 2033.
Hybrid, gasoline and diesel vehicles produced until 2026 will be on
sale until the early 2030s. From 2026, all new models of Audi, which
belongs to the Volkswagen Group, will be electric.
Bentley
Another company, which is
part of the Volkswagen Group, plans to phase out internal combustion
engines by 2026, leaving plug-in hybrids and battery cars. The
release of the first electric vehicle was announced for 2025. Two
hybrids are already on sale and the third will become available in
2023. Full transition to electric is planned for 2030.
Fiat
Fiat CEO Olivier François
said the final switch to electric would take place between 2025 and
2030. The company, which is owned by Stellantis, will produce
exclusively electric vehicles for the rest of this decade.
Ford
The American company Ford
Motor, together with its Korean partner SK Innovation, will build
and open three battery and one electrical assembly plant in the
United States by 2025. Passenger cars for the European market will
become fully electric by 2030.
General motors
The company, which owns
Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, will finally switch to electric by
2035. Carbon neutrality is planned for 2040.
Honda
The Japanese company
expects 40% of electric and hydrogen car sales by 2030 and 80% by
2035. All-electric models will be sold in North America, Japan and
China until 2040.
Hyundai
The Hyundai Group, which
includes Kia, is focusing on hydrogen cars - fuel cell electric
vehicles. All commercial vehicle models will be hydrogen-powered by
2028. The selection of accumulator cars will gradually expand in the
USA, Europe and China. The full transition to the electric motor
will take place before 2040.
Jaguar
UK-based Jaguar will go
all-electric from 2025. Jaguar Land Rover promises zero carbon
emissions by 2039. The Land Rover electric vehicle is slated to
launch in 2024.
Mercedes-Benz
The German company, which
is owned by Daimler, will switch to electric before the end of the
decade. The plan is to increase the production of battery cars and
plug-in hybrids to account for 50% of global sales by 2025.
Mini
The brand from BMW will
launch the last car with an internal combustion engine in 2025.
Until 2030, only electric vehicles will be produced.
Nissan
The Japanese company,
which is part of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance, will
produce exclusively electric cars for Japan, China, the United
States and Europe until the early 2030s. By 2050, the manufacturer
will be carbon neutral.
Renault
The French company has
dropped the ban on hybrid sales from 2035. However, Renault has said
that 90% of its models will be battery-powered EVs by 2030.
Rolls-royce
The luxury Rolls-Royce,
which is owned by BMW, will produce exclusively electric vehicles by
2030. The first all-electric vehicle will be unveiled at the end of
2023.
Toyota
The Japanese company is
working to reduce air emissions by 2050. Basically, the manufacturer
is focused on the development of hydrogen cars.
Volkswagen
The German company will
exclusively sell electric vehicles in Europe until 2035. Following
the European market, the sale of cars with internal combustion
engines will be discontinued in the United States and China. Carbon
neutrality is planned to be achieved by 2050.
Volvo
The company aims to ensure that by 2025 approximately 50% of Volvo's
global car sales will be battery-powered and the other 50% hybrid.
Only electric vehicles will remain in production until 2030.