Financial inclusion and
Shari’ah financing
By
JAIME ARISTOTLE B. ALIP,
PhD
August 2, 2021
President Rodrigo Duterte
delivered his last State of the Nation Address last week, but
economists say poverty and unemployment will remain high even after
his term ends. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)
projected the country’s poverty rate to average between 15.5% and
17.5% this year, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic’s adverse
effects on the economy. NEDA also noted that joblessness will remain
elevated at around 7% to 9% by 2022.
These projections
highlight the need for financial inclusion – that state wherein
everyone, especially the poor and vulnerable, have effective access
to financial services that could help improve lives. Millions of
Filipino families are poor, while economic and social inequality
remains a challenge. This is especially true in the case of Muslim
Filipinos, who comprise 10% of our population. The three poorest
provinces in the country are predominantly Muslim.
We must strive to enable
our Muslim brothers and sisters to lift themselves from the quagmire
of poverty. One way of doing this is by giving them access to
financial services that are in accord with their laws and
traditions.
Most Impoverished
The poorest regions, based
on PSA’s 2018 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES), are ARMM,
Region 9, Region 8, CARAGA, and Region 12. Four of these regions are
in Mindanao, but the most impoverished is the Bangsamoro Autonomous
Region, which has a whopping 61.3% poverty incidence. This means
that 3 out of every 5 persons in the region are poor. The situation
is even worse in the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Sulu, and Basilan,
where nearly 2 out of every 3 people are poor.
The situation is
aggravated by the fact that many Muslim Filipinos do not have access
to financial services which could help raise their productivity and
standard of living. Islam prohibits interest charging, as this
equates with usury (riba); forbids speculative transactions
involving risks (gharar); and avoids transactions on sinful things (haram),
such as pork, alcohol and gambling. With these tenets, Muslims’
participation in the formal financial system remains low.
Shari’ah-Compliant
Financing
Sharīʿah (also spelled
sharia) is the Islamic religious law that governs the day-to-day
life of all Muslims. As it covers all aspects of life, a truly
inclusive financial system necessitates Sharia-compliant financial
services for Muslim Filipinos.
In recent years, there has
been much interest in Islamic financing in the Philippines.
Conferences on the topic, initially led by civil society
organizations, were held as early as 2015, followed up by forums
sponsored by international financial institutions and government
agencies. In 2018, the Bangsamoro Organic Law mandated the
development of an Islamic banking and finance system in the country.
This was strengthened by the passage of RA No. 11439 in 2019, which
allowed the operation of domestic and foreign Islamic banking
players, to facilitate the development of Islamic finance in the
country.
Despite these laws,
however, there remains only one Islamic bank in the country, the Al-Amanah
Islamic Investment Bank. There are reports that foreign Islamic
banks – including Qatar Bank and Malaysian institutions CIMB Islamic
and City Credit Investment Bank – had expressed an interest in
setting up operations here, but these are yet to come to fruition.
In the meantime, a few microfinance institutions, such as the Peace
and Equity Foundation, the ASA Philippines Foundation, and the
Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) are filling in
the gap, making financial services such as banking, credit,
microinsurance, remittance, and other services available to Muslim
communities.
The Paglambo Project
The Paglambo Project is a
Sharia-inspired microfinancing program that CARD started in 2018. It
was the product of a series of dialogues and learning visits between
two Ramon Magsaysay awardees: the Dompet Dhuafa, an Indonesian
non-profit organization, which won the Magsaysay Award in 2016, and
CARD, which won the Magsaysay Award for Public Service in 2008. The
Dompet Dhuafa ran a very successful Islamic microfinance and banking
scheme, which inspired CARD to develop a similar Sharia-compliant
program for Muslims in areas where they operate.
Initially, Paglambo only
had two units in Marawi, Lanao del Sur and Shariff Aguak,
Maguindanao. However, the program expanded quickly, proving the need
for microfinance to serve Muslim communities. The project grew from
only 56 Muslim families as members to 4,182 after only a year of
operation. Following a visit by project staff to Dompet Dhuafa’s
offices in Indonesia, the project introduced an education loan
program which uses the Murabahah concept of the Islamic financial
system. The Murabahah concept allows the borrower to obtain money
from the lender to buy goods for his or her business. The parties
agree on the mark-up on the goods, thus, the lender gets a fixed
profit based on the agreement, and eliminates the interest system
which Islam prohibits. Since many Muslim families needed help to
support their children’s schooling, a Kafalah Islamic contract was
added to the existing Sharia financing contract. This is just one of
many ways by which CARD redesigned its financial products to respond
to the needs of the community.
To date, the Paglambo
Project has 35 units in Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Zamboanga City,
Basilan and Tawi-tawi. Its client-members number 43,000, with a
capital build-up of P76.5M. The average loan repayment rate is very
high, at 96.54%. Notably, its unit in Kapatagan, Maguindanao had a
100% repayment rate despite the COVID pandemic.
Among the contributory
factors are cultural sensitivity and respect for the community.
CARD’s staff made courtesy calls to Muslim elders to introduce the
program. They also coordinated with village leaders and like-minded
organizations in the area. Communication was key, as attested by the
manager in Kapatagan, whose unit members grew because she was able
to explain that the financial products under Paglambo is halal or in
accord with Islamic faith. When the pandemic hit the region, they
had initial setbacks, but she created a viber group to keep
communication lines open. This spelled the difference, as daily
interaction in the group made the members feel a sense of unity and
encouragement, which supported them through the challenges of the
pandemic. She said that this was the key to their 100% loan
repayment rate.
Call to Action
Islamic microfinance can
deepen financial inclusion. Not only because it delivers Sharia-compliant
products for Muslim communities, but also because it is specifically
created to support the needs of the poor and underserved. The need
for public and private financial institutions to offer Islamic
banking and financing service is urgent, especially amid the
pandemic that is wreaking havoc on the lives of the poorest and most
vulnerable. Islamic financing can help micro, small and medium
enterprises offering Halal products and services. With more
providers, we can help our Muslim kababayans thrive even during this
pandemic.
* * * * *
Dr. Jaime Aristotle B.
Alip is a poverty eradication advocate, with more than 35 years of
experience in microfinance and social development. He is the founder
of the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development
Mutually-Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of 23
organizations that provide social development services to 7.4
million economically-disadvantaged Filipinos nationwide and insuring
more than 28 million lives. CARD’s innovative financial and
enterprise development services targeting the poor has won many
accolades, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service in
2008, and for Dr. Alip, the prestigious Ramon V. del Rosario Award
for Nation Building in 2019. Dr. Alip is an alumnus of the Harvard
Business School, the Southeast Asia Interdisciplinary Development
Institute and the University of the Philippines.