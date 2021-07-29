The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DPWH constructs flood control structure to reduce the effects of flood waters

Samar First improves Nijaga Park in Calbayog City

Torrecarion extols aspirant soldiers to fight for peace

Why education matters

NMP exceeds annual target in seafarers trained

Increasing lawyer killings a cause for alarm

Good food and a thriving business success story straight from the heart of the Philippines

NMP accepts enrollees online

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

Desperate NPA terrorists burn construction equipment in Northern Samar

NPA terrorists burn construction equipment

By DPAO, 8ID PA
July 29, 2021

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan, Samar – In a desperate move to derail the efforts of the Northern Samar Provincial Task Force - Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict, the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) burned several construction equipment at around 4:00 a.m. today, July 29, 2021, in Brgy. San Francisco, Las Navas, Northern Samar.

Burned equipment includes a ten-wheeler dump truck, two backhoes, crane, one self-loading vehicle (prime mover), soil compactor, grader, two loaders, and generator set.

The said construction equipment are owned by MDU Construction with more than a hundred employed construction workers in the completion of the road construction project in barangays Quirino and San Francisco, both of Las Navas. The project which is targeted to be completed by end of December this year shall connect the Northern and Eastern Samar provinces in Eastern Visayas.

The information received disclosed that more or less 20 fully-armed CNTs arrived in the area and simultaneously burned the above-mentioned equipment.

Accordingly, the CNTs burned the equipment due to the refusal of the construction company’s owner to their extortion demand.

Major General Pio Q Diñoso III, Commander, 8th Infantry Division in his statement said that the recent burning of construction equipment used for road projects in Las Navas clearly shows that the NPA is anti-development, anti-people, and anti-Samarnons.

“This terroristic action has derailed the completion of this vital road project that will connect the Eastern towns of Samar to the rest of the island and make the lives of the people in the area much easier. There could only be one reason for this arson, their demand for money or more money has not been met as contractors have had enough of these terrorists' extortion. Nonetheless, the contractors will not be cowed and have pledged to not give in to terrorists' demands,” Major General Diñoso said.

Major General Diñoso also assured the people of Eastern Visayas that the Philippine Army will work closely with these project proponents to ensure that projects of the government will be finished and be delivered to the people at all costs.

“While this setback has been costly, projects will continue and no terrorist will be able to stop us if we will act together against them,” MGen. Diñoso added.

 

 