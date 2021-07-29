Desperate NPA
terrorists burn construction equipment in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
July 29, 2021
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan,
Samar – In a desperate move to derail the efforts of the
Northern Samar Provincial Task Force - Ending Local Communist Armed
Conflict, the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) burned several
construction equipment at around 4:00 a.m. today, July 29, 2021, in
Brgy. San Francisco, Las Navas, Northern Samar.
Burned equipment includes
a ten-wheeler dump truck, two backhoes, crane, one self-loading
vehicle (prime mover), soil compactor, grader, two loaders, and
generator set.
The said construction
equipment are owned by MDU Construction with more than a hundred
employed construction workers in the completion of the road
construction project in barangays Quirino and San Francisco, both of
Las Navas. The project which is targeted to be completed by end of
December this year shall connect the Northern and Eastern Samar
provinces in Eastern Visayas.
The information received
disclosed that more or less 20 fully-armed CNTs arrived in the area
and simultaneously burned the above-mentioned equipment.
Accordingly, the CNTs
burned the equipment due to the refusal of the construction
company’s owner to their extortion demand.
Major General Pio Q Diñoso
III, Commander, 8th Infantry Division in his statement said that the
recent burning of construction equipment used for road projects in
Las Navas clearly shows that the NPA is anti-development,
anti-people, and anti-Samarnons.
“This terroristic action
has derailed the completion of this vital road project that will
connect the Eastern towns of Samar to the rest of the island and
make the lives of the people in the area much easier. There could
only be one reason for this arson, their demand for money or more
money has not been met as contractors have had enough of these
terrorists' extortion. Nonetheless, the contractors will not be
cowed and have pledged to not give in to terrorists' demands,” Major
General Diñoso said.
Major General Diñoso also
assured the people of Eastern Visayas that the Philippine Army will
work closely with these project proponents to ensure that projects
of the government will be finished and be delivered to the people at
all costs.
“While this setback has
been costly, projects will continue and no terrorist will be able to
stop us if we will act together against them,” MGen. Diñoso added.