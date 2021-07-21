NMP accepts
enrollees online
Press Release
July 21, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – In
order to provide convenient and accessible enrollment process to its
trainings and services, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), in
accordance with the MARINA Advisory 2020-36 encouraging the use of
contactless payments for enrollment, launches an Online Registration
System via www.reserve.nmp.gov.ph on July 5, 2021.
NMP enrollees may choose
their desired Training Courses and schedules and upload the required
documents in the system. After validation by the NMP Registrar and
provided that complete requirements were submitted, enrollees are
emailed with an Order of Payment reflecting the fees to be paid and
are given two (2) working days to settle the payment. The last step
is uploading the Proof of Payment in the system for validation. Once
found in order by the NMP Cashier, the enrollees will receive a
Proof of Registration (POR) in their registered email addresses and
are advised to come to NMP on the 1st day of their scheduled
Face-to-Face training and/or 1st day of the practical exercise &
assessment for Blended Learning.
“Seafarers can now easily
enroll in NMP’s courses simply with finger taps which will save
their time, money and effort rather than coming personally to NMP,”
Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod quoted.
This system for
contactless registration and payment is in response to the need for
less personal contact, thereby, mitigating the spread of the
Covid-19.
Also, in support to the
above premise, NMP offers Online Courses such as Consolidated MARPOL
73/78 (CONSO-MARPOL), STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime Sector
(SHAPIMS) for Non-BT Trainees, Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse
in Maritime Sector (PADAMS) for Non-BT Trainees and Gender
Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS).
Blended Learning are also
provided for the following courses: Oily Water Separator (OWS),
Basic Training for Oil & Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations (BTOCTCO),
Advanced Fire Fighting (AFF), Basic Training (BT) with PADAMS,
SHAPIMS & GSTS, Survival Craft and Rescue Boats other than Fast
Rescue Boats (SCRB) & Updating Training on Basic Training (BTU).
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to conduct face-to-face trainings exclusively to the
seafarer-trainees residing within Region VIII, imposing strict
implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA)
approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and
other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of
Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local
government unit (LGU).
Those interested to take
NMP training programs may visit the NMP website (www.nmp.gov.ph) and
its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) where all
related information on NMP trainings including its online classes
are available.
Accordingly, those
interested in NMP research undertakings may visit the NMP e-Research
Information System Portal (www.research.nmp.gov.ph) which is
designed for gathering inputs for NMP’s research, dissemination of
NMP completed researches and other articles pertaining to maritime
research.