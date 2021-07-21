NMP accepts enrollees online

July 21, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – In order to provide convenient and accessible enrollment process to its trainings and services, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), in accordance with the MARINA Advisory 2020-36 encouraging the use of contactless payments for enrollment, launches an Online Registration System via www.reserve.nmp.gov.ph on July 5, 2021.

NMP enrollees may choose their desired Training Courses and schedules and upload the required documents in the system. After validation by the NMP Registrar and provided that complete requirements were submitted, enrollees are emailed with an Order of Payment reflecting the fees to be paid and are given two (2) working days to settle the payment. The last step is uploading the Proof of Payment in the system for validation. Once found in order by the NMP Cashier, the enrollees will receive a Proof of Registration (POR) in their registered email addresses and are advised to come to NMP on the 1st day of their scheduled Face-to-Face training and/or 1st day of the practical exercise & assessment for Blended Learning.

“Seafarers can now easily enroll in NMP’s courses simply with finger taps which will save their time, money and effort rather than coming personally to NMP,” Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod quoted.

This system for contactless registration and payment is in response to the need for less personal contact, thereby, mitigating the spread of the Covid-19.

Also, in support to the above premise, NMP offers Online Courses such as Consolidated MARPOL 73/78 (CONSO-MARPOL), STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime Sector (SHAPIMS) for Non-BT Trainees, Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse in Maritime Sector (PADAMS) for Non-BT Trainees and Gender Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS).

Blended Learning are also provided for the following courses: Oily Water Separator (OWS), Basic Training for Oil & Chemical Tanker Cargo Operations (BTOCTCO), Advanced Fire Fighting (AFF), Basic Training (BT) with PADAMS, SHAPIMS & GSTS, Survival Craft and Rescue Boats other than Fast Rescue Boats (SCRB) & Updating Training on Basic Training (BTU).

Meanwhile, NMP continues to conduct face-to-face trainings exclusively to the seafarer-trainees residing within Region VIII, imposing strict implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA) approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local government unit (LGU).

Those interested to take NMP training programs may visit the NMP website (www.nmp.gov.ph) and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) where all related information on NMP trainings including its online classes are available.