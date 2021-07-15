CARD MRI
announces Grand Winner of nationwide art contest for clients
|
The
CARD members of Mabentagen C-1, together with their Account
Officers, received their certificate and prizes in winning first
place in the Bahaginan 2021 Poster and Slogan Making Contest.
Press Release
July 15, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
Among 112 entries from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Luzon candidate
Mabentangen Center 1 from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) was hailed
the grand winner of Bahaginan Ngayong 2021 poster and slogan making
contest after advancing as an institutional winner during the awards
ceremony on July 7, 2021.
With the winning slogan,
“Hawak-kamay sa hamon ng buhay, ang CARD MRI kaagapay tungo sa
tagumpay”, Mabentangen 1 bagged P15,000 for their Center, P5,000 for
their Unit, a digital certificate of recognition, and Mga Likha Ni
Inay and BotiCARD products worth P3,000 each.
“We would like to bring
back all the glory to God,” a representative from Mabentangen 1
said. He continued, “The concept was formed according to the theme:
our center’s journey with CARD MRI. Our goal is to show the
relationship between CARD MRI and its members and how we hold each
other’s hands to help those in need. This served as an inspiration
for us to strive harder and trust that nothing is impossible in life
when we believe. We are thankful for CARD MRI as our ever-present
partner in our success.”
Three centers also emerged
as the institutional winners of this year’s Bahaginan with Luzon
participants Paypayad 2 from CARD Bank and Subic Paradise from CARD
SME Bank. Mindanao candidate Balanggay Center from CARD MRI RIZAL
BANK also won the contest. The institutional winners bagged P10,000
for their Center, P3,000 for their Unit, digital certificate of
recognition, and Mga Likha Ni Inay and BotiCARD products worth
P1,500 each.
Ugnayan at Kwentuhan
Bahaginan Ngayong 2021 was
one of the activities conceived from the Ugnayan and Kwentuhan
project which aims to bridge the distance between CARD MRI and its
clients during the pandemic. Aside from conducting phone
conversations with both the members and staff, it also intends to
build a connection with the members by giving them an avenue to
showcase their talents and capabilities during the pandemic.
“Because our Account
Officers could not conduct center visits like usual due to the
health and safety protocols amidst the pandemic, we thought of a way
to maintain our connection with our members. We also thought of a
project that will exhibit their talents, and Bahaginan is one of
them,” CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito said in his
welcome remarks during the Bahaginan awarding.
He added that among other
activities to look forward to include an online poetry contest
entitled “Tugma at Titik”, jingle-making contest, and talent show.
Meanwhile, CARD MRI
Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip also gave
an inspirational message during the event. “One theme dominates
every poster that we’ve seen, and that is how CARD MRI ushers its
clients out of a rough and unsteady road. This remains to be the
mission of CARD MRI, to move them out of the claws of poverty and to
encourage them to start over.”
Finally, Senior Management
Adviser Dr. Dolores M. Torres, who heads the Ugnayan at Kwentuhan
Program, concluded the event with a reassuring statement for all the
members in virtual attendance.
“We are opening our hearts
to you, our dear members. There is nothing that can separate our
relationship with you and your family. We will continue listening to
your inspiring stories and be a witness to your journey as you start
from the bottom up,” Dr. Torres said.
Bahagi Ako Digital Exhibit
In celebration of
Bahaginan Ngayong 2021, CARD MRI Publishing House curated the Bahagi
Ako Digital Exhibit which revealed the artworks of the 29 regional
winners and 9 finalists of the online slogan and poster making
contest.
Enforcing strict health
protocols, the organizers of Bahagi Ako opened the digital exhibit
to CARD MRI staff and clients from July 1 to 2 and 5 to 6 at the
Maharlika Square Events Place. A virtual tour was also created by
CARD MRI Hijos Tours for those who could not physically visit the
exhibit. This could be viewed through Online Ugnayan at Kwentuhan’s
Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/CARDkwento.