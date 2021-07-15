CARD MRI announces Grand Winner of nationwide art contest for clients



The CARD members of Mabentagen C-1, together with their Account Officers, received their certificate and prizes in winning first place in the Bahaginan 2021 Poster and Slogan Making Contest.

Press Release

July 15, 2021

SAN PABLO CITY – Among 112 entries from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Luzon candidate Mabentangen Center 1 from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) was hailed the grand winner of Bahaginan Ngayong 2021 poster and slogan making contest after advancing as an institutional winner during the awards ceremony on July 7, 2021.

With the winning slogan, “Hawak-kamay sa hamon ng buhay, ang CARD MRI kaagapay tungo sa tagumpay”, Mabentangen 1 bagged P15,000 for their Center, P5,000 for their Unit, a digital certificate of recognition, and Mga Likha Ni Inay and BotiCARD products worth P3,000 each.

“We would like to bring back all the glory to God,” a representative from Mabentangen 1 said. He continued, “The concept was formed according to the theme: our center’s journey with CARD MRI. Our goal is to show the relationship between CARD MRI and its members and how we hold each other’s hands to help those in need. This served as an inspiration for us to strive harder and trust that nothing is impossible in life when we believe. We are thankful for CARD MRI as our ever-present partner in our success.”

Three centers also emerged as the institutional winners of this year’s Bahaginan with Luzon participants Paypayad 2 from CARD Bank and Subic Paradise from CARD SME Bank. Mindanao candidate Balanggay Center from CARD MRI RIZAL BANK also won the contest. The institutional winners bagged P10,000 for their Center, P3,000 for their Unit, digital certificate of recognition, and Mga Likha Ni Inay and BotiCARD products worth P1,500 each.

Ugnayan at Kwentuhan

Bahaginan Ngayong 2021 was one of the activities conceived from the Ugnayan and Kwentuhan project which aims to bridge the distance between CARD MRI and its clients during the pandemic. Aside from conducting phone conversations with both the members and staff, it also intends to build a connection with the members by giving them an avenue to showcase their talents and capabilities during the pandemic.

“Because our Account Officers could not conduct center visits like usual due to the health and safety protocols amidst the pandemic, we thought of a way to maintain our connection with our members. We also thought of a project that will exhibit their talents, and Bahaginan is one of them,” CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito said in his welcome remarks during the Bahaginan awarding.

He added that among other activities to look forward to include an online poetry contest entitled “Tugma at Titik”, jingle-making contest, and talent show.

Meanwhile, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip also gave an inspirational message during the event. “One theme dominates every poster that we’ve seen, and that is how CARD MRI ushers its clients out of a rough and unsteady road. This remains to be the mission of CARD MRI, to move them out of the claws of poverty and to encourage them to start over.”

Finally, Senior Management Adviser Dr. Dolores M. Torres, who heads the Ugnayan at Kwentuhan Program, concluded the event with a reassuring statement for all the members in virtual attendance.

“We are opening our hearts to you, our dear members. There is nothing that can separate our relationship with you and your family. We will continue listening to your inspiring stories and be a witness to your journey as you start from the bottom up,” Dr. Torres said.

Bahagi Ako Digital Exhibit

In celebration of Bahaginan Ngayong 2021, CARD MRI Publishing House curated the Bahagi Ako Digital Exhibit which revealed the artworks of the 29 regional winners and 9 finalists of the online slogan and poster making contest.