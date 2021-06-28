Gov’t agencies,
private sector join force to upskill PH workers through Philippine
Skills Framework
By
DTI-TPG-Philippine
Trade Training Center
June 28, 2021
PASAY CITY – When
the nation develops its people, the people develop its nation.
This was highlighted by
government agencies and the private sector during the launch and the
ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding of the first
Philippine Skills Framework (PSF) Initiative on Friday (25 June
2021), a part of the country’s inclusive innovation strategy that
targets to equip Filipino workforce with skills mastery and lifelong
learning.
Seeing the need to create
a framework to upskill, reskill, and prepare the country’s human
capital to increase their competitiveness, the Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI), Philippine Trade Training Center - Global MSME
Academy (PTTC-GMEA), and the Technical Education and Skills
Development Authority (TESDA) convened nine other government
agencies to forge partnership for the Philippine Skills Framework.
Among the government
agencies that participated in the PSF are Commission on Higher
Education (CHED), Department of Education (DepEd), Professional
Regulation Commission (PRC), Department of Science and Technology
(DOST), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Tourism (DOT),
National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of
Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of Information and
Communications Technology (DICT).
As the government
recognizes the importance of a “whole-of-society” approach to
realize this endeavor, they have enjoined industry associations and
learning and development institutions in shaping the said framework.
The Philippine Skills
Framework builds upon the continuing partnership among national
government agencies. It is a product of the memorandum of
understanding that DTI and TESDA forged with SkillsFuture Singapore
in 2019, during the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations
between the two countries.
Singapore developed
industry transformation maps which provided insights in the impact
of technology and jobs, career pathways, skills required for various
occupations and reskilling options. Adopting the approach of
Singapore, the Philippines is focusing on skills and developing a
skills framework for specific industries as part of its Industry 4.0
strategy.
“This is indeed a
momentous event as we see an MOU signed in 2019 between the
Philippines, represented by the DTI and TESDA, and Singapore,
represented by Skills Future Singapore, now seeing tangible results
– eleven government agencies in the Philippines, coming together to
forge partnership in the development of the Philippines Skills
Framework for various sectors witnessed by the our Singapore
Institutional partners,” PTTC-GMEA Executive Director Nelly Nita
Dillera said.
Upskilling needed to
innovate Filipino Workforce
In his message of support,
Senator Joel Villanueva, who also chairs the Committee on Higher and
Technical & Vocational Education said that the launch of the
Philippine Skills Framework gives guidance to Filipino workers to
the country’s priority sectors.
“With the launching of
Philippine Skills Framework Initiative today, we are not only
expressing or codifying our belief about the value of skills mastery
and lifelong learning. We are also taking the lead for Filipinos,
especially the youth, to follow. By guiding them to the country’s
priority sectors and in-demand occupation and skills, they, too, can
take action to make their career choices work for them,” he said.
“The future of work is
already here, even before the pandemic. The COVID-19 only served as
an accelerant of trends already well underway, especially in digital
technology, artificial intelligence, and even in robotics. Now more
than ever, we should help Filipinos navigate their way to success
and take advantage of opportunities that lie ahead,” Senator
Villanueva added.
For his part, DTI
Secretary Ramon Lopez emphasized that the need to reskill the
country’s human capital remains a significant part of the plan to
produce a future-ready workforce.
“As we continue with our
efforts to grow and develop competitive and innovative Filipino
enterprises, the need to reskill and upgrade the skills of our human
capital and workforce remains a crucial part of our plans. This is
essential so that our industries can increase and sustain their
competitiveness under the 4IR and move us closer to our goal of
becoming an industrialized nation,” he said.
“We aim to achieve better
employment opportunities that will provide them with higher income.
Skills development is a key pillar of our Inclusive Innovation
Industrial Strategy or I3S. This involves the implementation of
enhancements of our country’s formal education curriculum and
improvements in our technical and vocational education training, and
refinements in our higher education system, Lopez added.
PSF’s whole-of-society
approach in tune with PRRD’s mandate
In his speech, Secretary
Lopez reiterated President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s mandate to involve
the whole country – from the government to its citizens – in matters
of national importance.
“This also requires the
active involvement and support of stakeholders from industry and
private sectors to inform and provide the government the need and
advice of what the market demands from our workers and potential
employees. As such, more than a whole of government, this needs a
whole-of-society approach to ensure its success. As President
Rodrigo Roa Duterte once said during his inaugural address, anything
of national importance [and] significance needs cooperation and
support of people,” he said.
Technical Education and
Skills Development Authority Director General Secretary Isidro
Lapena also emphasized that the signing of the Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) signifies the whole society’s commitment to
develop the country’s human resources.
“This Memorandum of
Understanding seals our partnership for a whole-of-society
participation for human resource development and competitiveness.
Through this memorandum of understanding, we signify one commitment:
to coordinate and collaborate towards the development of sectors
that will guide them in enhancing their skills for a particular job
role,” he said.
PSF a long-term solution
to evolving workforce demands
For her part, DTI
Undersecretary for Competitiveness and Innovation Group Rafaelita
Aldaba said that the Philippine Skills Framework will help workers
be prepared for the future of work.
“The work of the
government is crucial in managing the transition process and
ensuring that training and skills development is provided to prepare
the workforce for the jobs of the future. While past generations of
talent could expect linear career progression, the workforce of the
future will be required to rapidly learn and relearn new skills as
reskilling, upskilling and redeployment define the new normal in the
future of work,” she said.
Secretary Lapena also
believed that PSF is a long-term solution as the country enters the
Fourth Industrial Revolution.
“In the long run, we saw
how this will benefit Filipinos to raise the standard of our human
resources and be better prepared for the Fourth Industrial
Revolution,” he noted.
Singapore’s commitment to
the Philippines
While the country is
well-prepared to implement the Philippine Skills Framework,
Singapore’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ambassador Gerard Ho Wei
Ho committed to help in the implementation of the PSF.
“The launch of the PSF is
a timely and crucial step towards strengthening the Filipino
workforce's ability to respond and to adapt to the digital economy
in a post-pandemic world. As Singapore is a close friend, we will
continue to assist in the implementation of the PSF, not only
through the government channels, but also, hopefully, with more
collaboration in the private sector,” he said.
The Ambassador also
thought that the PSF will entice more Singapore-based businesses to
invest in the country, as its workforce will be future-ready.
“The PSF will strengthen
the case for more Singapore-based businesses to create a greater
economic footprint in the Philippines,” he noted.
PTTC Executive Director
Nelly Nita Dillera added that the Philippines - Singapore
partnership went beyond the creation of the PSF.
“This partnership actually
worked beyond the Philippine Skills Framework, but we also got to
understand the nuances and the challenges confronting the two
countries in the implementation of the Skills Framework,” she said.
Supply Chain and Logistics
Sector first to implement PSF
The Supply Chain and
Logistics sector is the first to adopt the PSF, as its own Skills
Framework was launched the same day.
The Department of Trade
and Industry, Technical Skills Development Authority, and the
Logistics Services Philippines were present to sign the Memorandum
of Agreement.
The MOA aims to establish
a collaborative effort between the government and the logistics
services sector in advancing a competitive and future-ready
logistics workforce through training and skills development.
Specifically, the MOA provides scholarship programs to the logistics
services sector on existing TESDA Training Regulations and
non-registered programs, as well as collaborate on the formulation
of the Philippine Skills Framework for Supply Chain and Logistics.
The PSF will also be
implemented in the priority sectors, namely: Construction, IT-BPM,
Tourism, Health and Wellness, Food, Manufacturing, and Creative
Design industries.