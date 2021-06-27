NPA surrenders, army
recovers high caliber firearms in Eastern Samar
By
78th Infantry Battalion
June 27, 2021
BORONGAN, Eastern Samar
– An NPA cadre in Eastern Samar surrendered to 78th Infantry
Battalion and exposed the Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) arms
caches containing high-powered firearms and improvised explosive
devices (landmines).
The NPA identified as
alias Roel served as the Political Instructor and the Assistant
Squad Leader of Squad 2 in the NPA’s Guerilla Unit operating in the
southern municipalities of Eastern Samar. He voluntarily surrendered
to Lieutenant Colonel Oliver C. Alvior, Commanding Officer of 78th
Infantry Battalion based in Brgy. Lalawigan, Borongan City, on June
15, 2021. Upon his surrender, he brought with him one (1) 5.56mm
M16A1 Rifle, magazines, and numerous ammunition.
Upon his surrender, alias
Roel was immediately given the mandatory proper medical and dental
care as provided under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration
Program (ECLIP) of the government. Citing starvation and fatigue due
to constant movement across the hinterlands of Eastern Samar as the
primary consideration for his surrender, alias Roel has been
successfully convinced to lay down his arm after series of
negotiations mediated by Llorente-Gen MacArthur Peace Builder Group
(PBG). Their members are former NPAs and supporters of the CTG.
Amazed by good treatment
of the soldiers toward him, which is in stark contrast to the lies
and fears instilled by his NPA comrades, alias Roel decided to
reveal critical information on the status of the said NPA guerilla
front. In a statement, he affirmed that the terrorist group had lost
most of its manpower as a result of the relentless combat and
security operations implemented by 78IB and Eastern Samar Provincial
Police Office (ESPPO) as the main operating units under the Peace
and Law Enforcement Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster here in
Eastern Samar. This constant military operations also disrupted
their capability to recruit new members forcing the rebel group to
leave excess firearms in their caches through their former contacts
in numerous barangays.
Alias Roel, assured of his
safety and security by the government, also revealed the location of
Communist Terrorist’s arms caches in the hinterland barangays of Gen
MacArthur, Eastern Samar. Thus, 78IB was able to locate and recover
five (5) M16 rifles, two (2) M14 rifles, and six (6) IED main charge
components.
In a statement, Lieutenant
Colonel Alvior praised the bravery of the former rebel in deciding
to surrender his firearm and to pinpoint NPA arms caches. He gave
assurance that the government will provide necessary interventions
for alias Roel and his family as the latter decided to be
law-abiding citizens of the Republic of the Philippines.
“The surrender of alias
Roel and the discovery of the NPA arms cache is a manifestation of
the effectivity of the Whole-of-Nation approach wherein the
collective effort of the TF-ELCACs particularly by the PLEDS and LPE
Clusters represented by the Peace Builder Groups, have provided a
conducive environment for the remaining active NPAs to surrender.
The increasing number of NPA surrenderees and the recovery of
numerous firearms and explosives signify that the NPA in Eastern
Samar are directionless because their top leaders in Eastern Samar
have abandoned their fighters", Lieutenant Colonel Alvior said.