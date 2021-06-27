NPA surrenders, army recovers high caliber firearms in Eastern Samar

By 78th Infantry Battalion

June 27, 2021

BORONGAN, Eastern Samar – An NPA cadre in Eastern Samar surrendered to 78th Infantry Battalion and exposed the Communist Terrorist Group’s (CTG) arms caches containing high-powered firearms and improvised explosive devices (landmines).

The NPA identified as alias Roel served as the Political Instructor and the Assistant Squad Leader of Squad 2 in the NPA’s Guerilla Unit operating in the southern municipalities of Eastern Samar. He voluntarily surrendered to Lieutenant Colonel Oliver C. Alvior, Commanding Officer of 78th Infantry Battalion based in Brgy. Lalawigan, Borongan City, on June 15, 2021. Upon his surrender, he brought with him one (1) 5.56mm M16A1 Rifle, magazines, and numerous ammunition.

Upon his surrender, alias Roel was immediately given the mandatory proper medical and dental care as provided under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) of the government. Citing starvation and fatigue due to constant movement across the hinterlands of Eastern Samar as the primary consideration for his surrender, alias Roel has been successfully convinced to lay down his arm after series of negotiations mediated by Llorente-Gen MacArthur Peace Builder Group (PBG). Their members are former NPAs and supporters of the CTG.

Amazed by good treatment of the soldiers toward him, which is in stark contrast to the lies and fears instilled by his NPA comrades, alias Roel decided to reveal critical information on the status of the said NPA guerilla front. In a statement, he affirmed that the terrorist group had lost most of its manpower as a result of the relentless combat and security operations implemented by 78IB and Eastern Samar Provincial Police Office (ESPPO) as the main operating units under the Peace and Law Enforcement Development Support (PLEDS) Cluster here in Eastern Samar. This constant military operations also disrupted their capability to recruit new members forcing the rebel group to leave excess firearms in their caches through their former contacts in numerous barangays.

Alias Roel, assured of his safety and security by the government, also revealed the location of Communist Terrorist’s arms caches in the hinterland barangays of Gen MacArthur, Eastern Samar. Thus, 78IB was able to locate and recover five (5) M16 rifles, two (2) M14 rifles, and six (6) IED main charge components.

In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Alvior praised the bravery of the former rebel in deciding to surrender his firearm and to pinpoint NPA arms caches. He gave assurance that the government will provide necessary interventions for alias Roel and his family as the latter decided to be law-abiding citizens of the Republic of the Philippines.