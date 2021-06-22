Emperador now
available in Indonesia
By
DTI-Foreign Trade
Service Corps
June 22, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
Philippine Trade and Investment Center -Jakarta reported that
Emperador is now available in Indonesia after months of discussion
with importing entities, bringing the taste of proudly Filipino-made
alcoholic beverage to the largest ASEAN economy.
“Emperador is a household
name and a global brand, and we are proud to facilitate its entry
into Indonesia,” said Commercial Attaché Jeremiah Reyes of the
Philippine Trade and Investment Center - Jakarta. “We look forward
to supporting the growth of local enterprises and bringing more
Philippine products to this massive consumer market.”
To thresh out the details
of Emperador’s market debut, Commercial Attaché Reyes met with
importers PT Pantja Artha Niaga (PAN) and PT Sumber Anggur Sejahtera
(SAS) on June 14. The two importing entities built a sprawling
network comprising six wholly-owned distribution channels and eight
external distributors covering major Indonesian provinces.
Emperador products is
available in Red&White stores, a brand developed by PAN and SAS.
There are 84 Red&White stores located across Indonesia, 69 in
Jakarta, four in Surabaya, nine in Bali, and one store each in
Semarang, Palembang, Ambon, and Gili Island of Lombok.
Alcohol consumption in
Indonesia is expected to grow by an annual average of 9.6% YoY from
2021-2025, with spending set to hit USD 8.6 billion (IDR120.5
billion) in 2025, according to Fitch Solutions. Spending will be
primarily driven by non-Muslim minorities and the tourist
population, particularly in Bali.
“We are excited for the
prospects of Emperador in Indonesia and commit to provide all the
necessary support to help it replicate its success in the
Philippines, here in Jakarta,” said Reyes.
“The importers that we’re
in discussion with have expressed interest to carry more brands from
the Philippines into Indonesia. This is a welcome development as we
continue to mainstream more brands and show our Make It Happen
mindset to the global stage,” he added.
Emperador, Inc. is the
largest liquor company in the Philippines and the world’s largest
brandy manufacturer with a portfolio of distilled spirits and
alcoholic beverages in 55 countries.