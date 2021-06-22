Emperador now available in Indonesia

By DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps

June 22, 2021

MAKATI CITY – The Philippine Trade and Investment Center -Jakarta reported that Emperador is now available in Indonesia after months of discussion with importing entities, bringing the taste of proudly Filipino-made alcoholic beverage to the largest ASEAN economy.

“Emperador is a household name and a global brand, and we are proud to facilitate its entry into Indonesia,” said Commercial Attaché Jeremiah Reyes of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center - Jakarta. “We look forward to supporting the growth of local enterprises and bringing more Philippine products to this massive consumer market.”

To thresh out the details of Emperador’s market debut, Commercial Attaché Reyes met with importers PT Pantja Artha Niaga (PAN) and PT Sumber Anggur Sejahtera (SAS) on June 14. The two importing entities built a sprawling network comprising six wholly-owned distribution channels and eight external distributors covering major Indonesian provinces.

Emperador products is available in Red&White stores, a brand developed by PAN and SAS. There are 84 Red&White stores located across Indonesia, 69 in Jakarta, four in Surabaya, nine in Bali, and one store each in Semarang, Palembang, Ambon, and Gili Island of Lombok.

Alcohol consumption in Indonesia is expected to grow by an annual average of 9.6% YoY from 2021-2025, with spending set to hit USD 8.6 billion (IDR120.5 billion) in 2025, according to Fitch Solutions. Spending will be primarily driven by non-Muslim minorities and the tourist population, particularly in Bali.

“We are excited for the prospects of Emperador in Indonesia and commit to provide all the necessary support to help it replicate its success in the Philippines, here in Jakarta,” said Reyes.

“The importers that we’re in discussion with have expressed interest to carry more brands from the Philippines into Indonesia. This is a welcome development as we continue to mainstream more brands and show our Make It Happen mindset to the global stage,” he added.