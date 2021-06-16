Palay production
grows by 6.7% in the first quarter of 2021
By
PSA-8
June 16, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Palay production in Eastern Visayas increased by 6.7 percent, from
252,869 metric tons (MT) in the 1st quarter of 2020 to 269,853 MT in
the same quarter of 2021. This is attributed to a notable 10.5
percent expansion in the total area harvested for palay from 75,600
hectares (Ha) in the 1st quarter of 2020 to 83,522 Ha in the same
quarter of 2021. Likewise, the hefty increase in production was due
to the increase in the production in Northern Samar by 73.5 percent
during the reference period.
The Province of Leyte
contributed the biggest share in palay production in Eastern Visayas
at 139,207 MT during the 1st quarter of 2021 (Table 1). It comprised
more than half or 51.6 percent of the total palay production in the
region. Samar came next with 52,865 MT production, accounting for
19.6 percent of the region’s total palay production.
Northern Samar followed
with 40,228 MT production contributing 14.9 percent share to the
total production. Eastern Samar and Southern Leyte shared 7.2
percent (19,377 MT) and 4.7 percent (12,600 MT), respectively.
Biliran had the least contribution at 2.1 percent (5,576 MT) of the
total palay production in the region.
All provinces except
Biliran and Leyte registered increases in area harvested for palay.
Northern Samar posted the biggest increment at 76.7 percent from
8,575 Ha in the 1st quarter of 2020 to 15,155 Ha in the same quarter
in 2021. Likewise, area harvested for palay in Eastern Samar, Samar
and Southern Leyte increased by 17.8 percent, 2.0 percent, and 0.5
percent, respectively.
Among the provinces,
Southern Leyte recorded the highest yield per hectare at 4.36 MT/Ha
during the 1st quarter of 2021. This figure was 1.9 percent lower
compared with the 4.45 MT/Ha recorded in the same quarter of 2020.
Biliran followed at 4.32
MT/Ha, 0.7 percent lower than its 4.35 MT/Ha recorded in the 1st
quarter of 2020. Leyte ranked third with 4.21 MT/Ha, also a 0.7
percent lower compared with its figure in the same quarter of 2020.
Northern Samar ranked fourth with 2.65 MT/Ha, a decrease of 1.8
percent from 2.70 MT/Ha recorded in the same quarter of 2020. Samar
registered a 2.33 MT/Ha in the 1st quarter of 2021, a decrease of
2.1 percent from 2.38 MT/Ha in the same quarter in 2020.