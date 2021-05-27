P42.8M access road leading to Higatangan lighthouse starts construction

By DPWH-Biliran

May 27, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) has started the construction of the P42.8M construction of an access road leading to Higatangan Lighthouse, Higatangan Island in Naval town.

DPWH-BDEO technical personnel headed by Engr. Jeorge Malaque, Project Engineer together with project inspectors Engr. Remar Zamora and Engr. Girlie Mhae Llanto inspected the project on May 20, 2021.

According to Engr. Malaque, the roadway has been fully excavated and will soon be paved. This project involves road opening and concreting of 1.3-kilometer two lane road including drainage and slope protection structure.

The location of the Higatangan Lighthouse is the highest point of the island and is one of the tourist destinations in Higatangan, alongside the Shifting Sandbar and Rock Formations. Throughout the night due to the lack of electricity in the island, the lighthouse guides the fishermen back home and serves as guide for sailors passing the Island at night.

Aside from the scenic view from the top, this lighthouse has a historical background. It was said that President Ferdinand Marcos took refuge in this area during the Second World War. Locals named the highest point of the land after Marcos, calling it “Marcos Hill”.

Before this project, tourists were keen to walk over one kilometer of rocky, muddy and sometimes slippery wilderness just to see and climb the Parola (the visayan word for Lighthouse) and take picture-perfect photos.

The completion of this project will make it easier for both local and foreign tourists to visit the lighthouse and fully enjoy the scenic view. This also offers a safe path for farmers and livestock. From almost an hour walking time, travel time will be reduced to just 10-15 minutes thru vehicle ride.