P42.8M access
road leading to Higatangan lighthouse starts construction
By
DPWH-Biliran
May 27, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District
Engineering Office (BDEO) has started the construction of the P42.8M
construction of an access road leading to Higatangan Lighthouse,
Higatangan Island in Naval town.
DPWH-BDEO technical
personnel headed by Engr. Jeorge Malaque, Project Engineer together
with project inspectors Engr. Remar Zamora and Engr. Girlie Mhae
Llanto inspected the project on May 20, 2021.
According to Engr. Malaque,
the roadway has been fully excavated and will soon be paved. This
project involves road opening and concreting of 1.3-kilometer two
lane road including drainage and slope protection structure.
The location of the
Higatangan Lighthouse is the highest point of the island and is one
of the tourist destinations in Higatangan, alongside the Shifting
Sandbar and Rock Formations. Throughout the night due to the lack of
electricity in the island, the lighthouse guides the fishermen back
home and serves as guide for sailors passing the Island at night.
Aside from the scenic view
from the top, this lighthouse has a historical background. It was
said that President Ferdinand Marcos took refuge in this area during
the Second World War. Locals named the highest point of the land
after Marcos, calling it “Marcos Hill”.
Before this project,
tourists were keen to walk over one kilometer of rocky, muddy and
sometimes slippery wilderness just to see and climb the Parola (the
visayan word for Lighthouse) and take picture-perfect photos.
The completion of this
project will make it easier for both local and foreign tourists to
visit the lighthouse and fully enjoy the scenic view. This also
offers a safe path for farmers and livestock. From almost an hour
walking time, travel time will be reduced to just 10-15 minutes thru
vehicle ride.
Despite the coral
sediments under the soil and other difficulties, both the Project
Engineer and the contractor remain confident to successfully finish
the project on or before the target date. This project is targeted
to be completed on October 06, 2021.