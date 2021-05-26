The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Samar I implements 9 flood control structures in 2021

Samar flood control structures

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
May 26, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office is constructing nine (9) flood control projects with a total appropriation of P343 million sourced out from the General Appropriations Act of 2021.

These flood controls will be erected in the following areas: Along Jibatang River (Upstream), Brgy. Caybago, Calbayog City, Samar; Along Sinidman River (Upstream), Brgy. Sinidman Occidental, Calbayog City, Samar; Along Jibatang River (Upstream), Brgy. Oquendo (Purok 2), Calbayog City, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Pizarro, Gandara, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Hampton, Gandara, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Hiparayan, Gandara, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Sidmon, Gandara, Samar; Gandara River, Brgy. Bangahon, Gandara, Samar; and Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Tawiran, Gandara, Samar.

All of the aforementioned projects are ongoing except for the construction of flood control project in Brgy. Hiparayan, Gandara, Samar which has not yet started due to its funding which is For Later Release (FLR). All projects are expected to be completed within the year.

 

 