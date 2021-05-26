Samar I implements 9 flood control structures in 2021

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

May 26, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office is constructing nine (9) flood control projects with a total appropriation of P343 million sourced out from the General Appropriations Act of 2021.

These flood controls will be erected in the following areas: Along Jibatang River (Upstream), Brgy. Caybago, Calbayog City, Samar; Along Sinidman River (Upstream), Brgy. Sinidman Occidental, Calbayog City, Samar; Along Jibatang River (Upstream), Brgy. Oquendo (Purok 2), Calbayog City, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Pizarro, Gandara, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Hampton, Gandara, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Hiparayan, Gandara, Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Sidmon, Gandara, Samar; Gandara River, Brgy. Bangahon, Gandara, Samar; and Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Tawiran, Gandara, Samar.