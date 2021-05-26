Samar I
implements 9 flood control structures in 2021
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
May 26, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office is constructing nine (9)
flood control projects with a total appropriation of P343 million
sourced out from the General Appropriations Act of 2021.
These flood controls will
be erected in the following areas: Along Jibatang River (Upstream),
Brgy. Caybago, Calbayog City, Samar; Along Sinidman River
(Upstream), Brgy. Sinidman Occidental, Calbayog City, Samar; Along
Jibatang River (Upstream), Brgy. Oquendo (Purok 2), Calbayog City,
Samar; Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Pizarro, Gandara, Samar;
Along Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Hampton, Gandara, Samar; Along
Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Hiparayan, Gandara, Samar; Along
Gandara River (Upstream), Brgy. Sidmon, Gandara, Samar; Gandara
River, Brgy. Bangahon, Gandara, Samar; and Along Gandara River
(Upstream), Brgy. Tawiran, Gandara, Samar.
All of the aforementioned
projects are ongoing except for the construction of flood control
project in Brgy. Hiparayan, Gandara, Samar which has not yet started
due to its funding which is For Later Release (FLR). All projects
are expected to be completed within the year.