Two flood
controls erected to protect flood-prone areas in Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
May 24, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – Two
flood control structures drawn from the General Appropriations Act
of 2020 are built along flood-prone areas said Samar First District
Engineering Office.
A flood control structure
is erected in Barangay Caybago along Jibatang River which spans 108
meters and a height of nine (9) meters. The scope of work covers a
walkway and parapet with a height of 0.8 meters.
Likewise, another flood
control structure is built in Barangay Bantian along Bantian Creek
with a length of 204.55 linear meters with a height of 2.5 meters. A
walkway of the same length is part of the scope of work which allows
access for residents as passage or path for walking and a parapet of
0.8 meters.
These structures are made
to protect the lives and properties living nearby as well as make it
flood-resilient. This will also reduce or prevent the detrimental
effect of flood waters.
Both structures have a
total contract amount of P26.6 million. This will benefit more than
1,800 population living therein.