Two flood controls erected to protect flood-prone areas in Calbayog City

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

May 24, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Two flood control structures drawn from the General Appropriations Act of 2020 are built along flood-prone areas said Samar First District Engineering Office.

A flood control structure is erected in Barangay Caybago along Jibatang River which spans 108 meters and a height of nine (9) meters. The scope of work covers a walkway and parapet with a height of 0.8 meters.

Likewise, another flood control structure is built in Barangay Bantian along Bantian Creek with a length of 204.55 linear meters with a height of 2.5 meters. A walkway of the same length is part of the scope of work which allows access for residents as passage or path for walking and a parapet of 0.8 meters.

These structures are made to protect the lives and properties living nearby as well as make it flood-resilient. This will also reduce or prevent the detrimental effect of flood waters.