Inflation rate in
Eastern Visayas eases to 2.8% in April 2021
By
PSA-8
May 20, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY -
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas eased to 2.8 percent in April
2021. This IR is 0.1 percentage point lower compared with the 2.9
percent IR in March 2021. This April 2021 IR of the region, however,
is 1.0 percentage point higher than the recorded 1.8 percent IR in
the same period last year.
In comparison with the
national average IR, the regional IR is 1.7 percentage points lower
than the 4.5 percent national IR in April 2021.
Among the provinces, only
Northern Samar and Leyte registered decreases in IRs. Northern
Samar’s IR declined to 0.7 percent in April 2021 from 2.2 percent in
March 2021, a reduction by 1.5 percentage points. Leyte’s IR,
meanwhile, eased to 1.4 percent in April 2021 from 1.9 percent in
March 2021.
Eastern Samar registered
the highest increase in IR by 1.6 percentage points. Its IR rose to
4.9 percent in April 2021 from 3.3 percent in March 2021. Biliran
grew by 1.3 percentage points, registering 4.9 percent IR during the
month in review. Samar and Southern Leyte’s IRs registered increases
of 0.2 percentage point to 0.1 percentage point, settling at 6.7
percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. Samar recorded the highest IR
among provinces in April 2021 at 6.7 percent, while Northern Samar
posted the lowest at 0.7 percent.
Majority of the 11
commodity groups in the region exhibited higher IRs in April 2021
compared with their rates in March 2021. However, these were offset
by the lower IRs recorded in four (4) other commodity groups, which
resulted to 0.1 percentage point decrease in the overall IR of the
region in April 2021.
Transport commodity group
registered the biggest increase in IR by 4.0 percentage points. Its
8.9 percent IR in March 2021 grew to a double-digit IR of 12.9
percent in April 2021. This acceleration can be traced to the
increased double-digit IR (25.6%) registered in the index for
operation of personal transport equipment.
The commodity group for
communication which registered a 1.4 percent deflation in March 2021
recorded price increase in April 2021 at 0.6 percent. This increase
was brought about by the 2.8 percent IR in the index for telephone
and telefax equipment in April 2021, from 23.8 percent deflation in
March 2021.
Housing, water,
electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group recorded 2.4
percent IR in April 2021, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 1.4
percent IR in March 2021. This growth can be attributed to the
higher IRs in the index for electricity, gas, and other fuels (6.5%)
and maintenance and repair of the dwelling (1.8%).
The IR for furnishings,
household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house commodity
group picked up by 0.7 percentage points, pushing its IR to 3.2
percent in April 2021.
Health commodity group
registered 0.5 percentage point increase in its IR, from 1.1 percent
in March 2021 to 1.6 percent in April 2021.
Compared with their March
2021 levels, IRs for restaurants and miscellaneous goods and
services commodity group (3.6%) and education commodity group (0.5%)
were higher by 0.2 percentage point and 0.1 percentage point,
respectively, in April 2021.
On the other hand, IR for
food and non-alcoholic beverages commodity group declined to 2.0
percent in April 2021 from 3.2 percent in March 2021. Lower IRs were
noted in majority of the items under this commodity group.
Vegetables index registered the highest decrease of 14.9 percentage
points. Its IR dropped to 3.2 percent in April 2021 from its
double-digit IR of 18.1 percent in March 2021.
The IR for oils and fats
index managed to shed off 4.0 percentage points from its 5.5 percent
IR in March 2021, posting 1.5 percent IR in April 2021. The IR for
fruits index also declined by 3.5 percentage points, settling at 2.9
percent during the month in review. Bread and cereals index further
deflated to 1.5 percent while the rest of the items registered
decreases ranging from 0.6 percentage point to 2.3 percentage
points. Meanwhile, prices of meat picked up at a faster rate of 9.0
percent in April 2021 from 7.0 percent in March 2021. Faster annual
price increases were also noted in indices for sugar, jam, honey,
chocolate, and confectionary products (1.6%) and fish (5.3%). Rice
continued to register deflation in April 2021 but at a slower rate
of 2.2 percent.
The IR for clothing and
footwear commodity group declined by 0.8 percentage points, settling
at 1.8 percent in April 2021. The IR for the commodity group of
alcoholic beverages and tobacco likewise eased by 0.1 percentage
point, settling at 6.9 percent in April 2021.
Recreation and culture
commodity group further deflated to 1.5 percent in April 2021 from
1.0 percent deflation in March 2021.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region strengthened to P0.77 in April 2021. This
PPP implies that the goods and services worth P77.00 in 2012 is now
worth P100.00 in April 2021. Compared to their levels in March 2021,
PPP in Leyte strengthened by P0.01, while PPP in Biliran and Eastern
Samar weakened by P0.01. The rest of the provinces retained their
previous month’s PPP.
Leyte recorded the
strongest PPP among provinces in April 2021 at P0.80. Biliran and
Southern Leyte ranked second at P0.78, followed by Eastern Samar at
P0.73 and Northern Samar at P0.72. Samar posted the weakest PPP
during the reference month at P0.70.