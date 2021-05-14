BotiCARD
celebrates one decade of serving communities
By
CARD MRI
May 14, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
BotiCARD, the pharmaceutical company under CARD MRI, celebrated its
10th year of serving communities on May 11, 2021.
BotiCARD President Rosenda
P. Aquino remembers the idea of conceiving the institution. “Poverty
has different faces. Our goal is to contribute to CARD MRI’s mission
of ending poverty by giving communities access to affordable and
quality medicines. Since 2011, we have witnessed the impact of our
health care to many families. We always aim to bring what is best to
Filipino families at an affordable cost.”
Aquino added that the
institution also promotes community-oriented programs that benefit
the lives of many communities. “We are not just a pharmacy that
provides medicines, but we deliver our services with a heart. Our
approach is in line with CARD MRI values as we engage with our
clients.”
Amidst the health crisis
BotiCARD continues to
expand its reach despite the ongoing pandemic. It was able to open
its 12th branch in Oroquieta City in October 2020. “Our service is
needed, especially that we are facing a health crisis. By doing so,
we bring closer our health care services to the rural communities in
the country.”
“We remain steadfast in
our mission to deliver our healthcare services to our communities.
Our hearts continue to beat for every family who needs our service,
especially in these trying times,” emphasized Aquino.
Aquino also took the
opportunity to thank the staff who stayed despite the threat of
COVID-19, “During this challenging time, I saw how dedicated and
compassionate our workforce. Despite the continuous virus threat,
they conquer their fear and still manage to serve.”
Embracing
the new normal
To continuously deliver
affordable and quality medicines to its clients, BotiCARD also use
an online delivery channel, Medhatid. This is an initiative to
deliver quality medicines to clients in the comfort of their homes.
“We understand that with
the travel restrictions and limitations, our clients need us the
most at this challenging time. As such, we shifted to a more
innovative way of reaching them,” Aquino concluded.
To date, BotiCARD already
has 12 branches in the country and serves more than 2 million
clients nationwide.