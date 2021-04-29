Consequences of
addiction to pornography
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
April 29, 2021
SORRY if I have to bring
up this topic. But we cannot deny that nowadays this addiction to
pornography is getting widespread. It’s now all over the place, even
affecting little children. We have to do something drastic about
this problem that is eating away the strength of the people, and
weakening the spiritual and moral fabric of our society.
We have to know more about
the bad effects of this addiction if only to be more wary about it
and be more ready to protect ourselves from it. Pornography, like
drugs and alcohol, creates a certain state of euphoria which the
addict longs for, yet which never completely satisfies him.
There are studies that
show that pornography strongly affects the brain, such that the
addict gets an irresistible attachment to pornographic images. It
somehow modifies the workings of the neurons that can even lead to
the diminution of the grey matter of our brain that can impair our
decision-making.
Over time, a compulsion
can develop when the addict needs more of it, and even more hardcore
versions. What may start as a way to achieve pleasure can become
later on as an irresistible urge to pacify whatever anxiety or
negative mood the addict can have. The urge can be so strong that
the addict would still resort to it even if no pleasure can be
derived from it anymore.
This addiction will
obviously affect the addict’s understanding of sex, love and
relationships. It can even dramatically affect the addict’s sexual
preferences. He loses his sense of autonomy and his ability to
relate to others properly. He can tend to see others merely as
objects of pleasure. From here, other forms of perversions can
emerge.
The addict would likely be
dominated by whatever sexual inclination he happens to
have—heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, etc. And this will start
the move to legalize certain practices that normally are considered
sinful and immoral.
In this addiction, unlike
some other addictions, there is no such thing as a moderate or
temperate use. The usual experience is that it leads the addict
toward a downward spiral, as the normal stimuli of sex becomes
substituted by exaggerated ones that can lead to violence.
This addiction can affect
even the so-called holy and pious people who are not sincere in
their interior struggles during their confessions and spiritual
direction, or worse, who refrain from seeking help. Things would be
much worse for them since their double life and hypocrisy can become
almost invincible.
And yet, in spite of all
these bad effects of this addiction to pornography, not everything
is lost. There is always hope. That’s because the same process which
shaped the brain’s addiction can also form the mind in healthier
ways.
Just as wayward cravings
grow stronger over time when acted upon, such desires also become
weaker if they are not acted on. A repetition of virtuous acts can
create a positive ‘virtuous cycle’ that can lead the person toward
higher ideals.
For this to happen, we may
launch a campaign of building positive atmospheres, fostering
positive freedom in the face of instincts and opening new horizons.
The bottom line here is not so much just a matter of leaving this
addiction behind as re-centering the focus of our life on God, of
faith and piety.