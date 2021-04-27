DPWH-L2DEO rehabilitates and widens roads along Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section

By DPWH 2nd LED

April 27, 2021

CARIGARA, Leyte – To increase the load capacity and improve the road condition along the national highway, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office allocates P121 million covering road improvement, rehabilitation, widening, slope protection structure and concrete drainage canal.

OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura said these projects will be in the major road of Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section particularly in Jaro, Carigara and Capoocan areas.

“Road slope protection will be installed in Brgy. Lemon, Capoocan, Leyte, while road in some parts of Carigara & Jaro road section will be widened and rehabilitated.” Oppura said.

DE Oppura calls to the public affected by the road widening project to cooperate with the government’s effort to improve the road network for better and faster mobility of the motorists considering that Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section is one of the busiest roads in Leyte.

The P121-million is composed of six (6) infrastructure project namely; Asset Preservation Program-Preventive Maintenance-Primary Roads-Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road, K0958+123.67-K0958+413.00, K0958+534.35-K0958+827.40;

Asset Preservation Program-Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/Upgrading of Damaged Paved Roads-Primary Roads-Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road, K0957+357-K0957+659; Network Development Program-Road Widening-Primary Roads-Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Rd. K0957+(-212)-K0957+347;

Asset Preservation Program-Preventive Maintenance-Tertiary Road-Palo-Ormoc via Jaro Poblacion Rd.-K0941+1144-K0941+1196, K0941+500-K0941+1144; Network Development-Road Widening-Primary Roads, Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road K0940+910-K0941+442;

Asset Preservation Program-Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Roads with Slips, Slope Collapse and Landslide-Primary Roads along Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road K0972+776.13-K0973+041.13.