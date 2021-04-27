DPWH-L2DEO
rehabilitates and widens roads along Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road
section
By
DPWH 2nd LED
April 27, 2021
CARIGARA, Leyte –
To increase the load capacity and improve the road condition along
the national highway, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
-Leyte Second District Engineering Office allocates P121 million
covering road improvement, rehabilitation, widening, slope
protection structure and concrete drainage canal.
OIC-District Engineer Leo
Edward Oppura said these projects will be in the major road of Palo-Carigara-Ormoc
road section particularly in Jaro, Carigara and Capoocan areas.
“Road slope protection
will be installed in Brgy. Lemon, Capoocan, Leyte, while road in
some parts of Carigara & Jaro road section will be widened and
rehabilitated.” Oppura said.
DE Oppura calls to the
public affected by the road widening project to cooperate with the
government’s effort to improve the road network for better and
faster mobility of the motorists considering that Palo-Carigara-Ormoc
road section is one of the busiest roads in Leyte.
The P121-million is
composed of six (6) infrastructure project namely; Asset
Preservation Program-Preventive Maintenance-Primary Roads-Palo-Carigara-Ormoc
Road, K0958+123.67-K0958+413.00, K0958+534.35-K0958+827.40;
Asset Preservation
Program-Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/Upgrading of Damaged Paved
Roads-Primary Roads-Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road, K0957+357-K0957+659;
Network Development Program-Road Widening-Primary Roads-Palo-Carigara-Ormoc
Rd. K0957+(-212)-K0957+347;
Asset Preservation
Program-Preventive Maintenance-Tertiary Road-Palo-Ormoc via Jaro
Poblacion Rd.-K0941+1144-K0941+1196, K0941+500-K0941+1144; Network
Development-Road Widening-Primary Roads, Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road
K0940+910-K0941+442;
Asset Preservation
Program-Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Roads with Slips, Slope
Collapse and Landslide-Primary Roads along Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road
K0972+776.13-K0973+041.13.
Among these projects 4 are
on-going while the 2 projects are waiting for the modification
approval.