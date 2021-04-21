DPWH concretes
road along rice fields beneficial to local farmers
By
DPWH L2DEO
April 21, 2021
DAGAMI, Leyte – In
an effort to ease the burden of the farmers in transporting their
rice grains the Department of Public Works (DPWH) Leyte Second
District Engineering Office is now working to concrete the roads
along the rice fields of Barangay Guinarona and Ormocay in Dagami,
Leyte.
“The existing gravel road
beside the irrigation canal will soon be paved to provide farmers
and residents a convenient and safer road. Once completed,
transportation costs will be less and faster,” said OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
The P28.9 million road
concreting project commences on April 14, 2021 involving the
construction of 4.76-lane kilometer with 20-centimeter thick
concrete pavement and 400-linear meter stone masonry works. Target
completion will be on or before July 13, 2021.
Rice and coconut
production is the primary economic source of income, copra is the
main industry while rice farming is the second source of livelihood
of the townsfolk in Dagami, Leyte.
The district office is
also set to concrete road traversing the barangays of Hinabuyan and
Buntay in this town.