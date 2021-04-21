The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH concretes road along rice fields beneficial to local farmers

road along rice fields

By DPWH L2DEO
April 21, 2021

DAGAMI, Leyte – In an effort to ease the burden of the farmers in transporting their rice grains the Department of Public Works (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office is now working to concrete the roads along the rice fields of Barangay Guinarona and Ormocay in Dagami, Leyte.

“The existing gravel road beside the irrigation canal will soon be paved to provide farmers and residents a convenient and safer road. Once completed, transportation costs will be less and faster,” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

The P28.9 million road concreting project commences on April 14, 2021 involving the construction of 4.76-lane kilometer with 20-centimeter thick concrete pavement and 400-linear meter stone masonry works. Target completion will be on or before July 13, 2021.

Rice and coconut production is the primary economic source of income, copra is the main industry while rice farming is the second source of livelihood of the townsfolk in Dagami, Leyte.

The district office is also set to concrete road traversing the barangays of Hinabuyan and Buntay in this town.

 

 