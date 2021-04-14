DPWH is set to
widen Canomantag Bridge in Barugo town
By
DPWH 2ndLED
April 14, 2021
BARUGO, Leyte – To
conform with the road widening projects of the Department of Public
Works and Highways nationwide, the Leyte Second District Engineering
Office has set the widening of Canomantag bridge connecting the
towns of Carigara and Barugo in Leyte.
“The bridge expansion aims
to accommodate greater number of vehicles travelling along the road
section of Barugo and Carigara likewise it serves as an alternate
route in going to the major cities of Ormoc and Tacloban utilizing
the primary road of Bagahupi-Babatngon-Sta. Cruz-Barugo-Carigara
road section,” according to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.
With a contract amount of
P48.1 million, the widened bridge will have a total length of 60.45
linear meter and total width of 16.76 meter constructed with
reinforced concrete pile foundation, prestressed concrete deck
girder, concrete railings, and introduction of stone masonry works
as slope protection.
“Out of 55 bridges
maintained by the district office, 31 bridges were already widened
to provide safer roads and faster mobility of motorists and goods,”
said Oppura.
The widening of bridge
project started last March 08, 2021 and is expected to be completed
on or before October 03, 2021.