DPWH is set to widen Canomantag Bridge in Barugo town

By DPWH 2ndLED

April 14, 2021

BARUGO, Leyte – To conform with the road widening projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways nationwide, the Leyte Second District Engineering Office has set the widening of Canomantag bridge connecting the towns of Carigara and Barugo in Leyte.

“The bridge expansion aims to accommodate greater number of vehicles travelling along the road section of Barugo and Carigara likewise it serves as an alternate route in going to the major cities of Ormoc and Tacloban utilizing the primary road of Bagahupi-Babatngon-Sta. Cruz-Barugo-Carigara road section,” according to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura.

With a contract amount of P48.1 million, the widened bridge will have a total length of 60.45 linear meter and total width of 16.76 meter constructed with reinforced concrete pile foundation, prestressed concrete deck girder, concrete railings, and introduction of stone masonry works as slope protection.

“Out of 55 bridges maintained by the district office, 31 bridges were already widened to provide safer roads and faster mobility of motorists and goods,” said Oppura.