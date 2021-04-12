DOLE awards P500-K livelihood project to Palompon fisherfolks

Press Release

April 12, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII through its West Leyte Field Office awarded on April 8, 2021 a P573,980.00 worth of livelihood assistance to the Kalanggaman Fisherfolks Association of Palompon, Leyte.

The recipient association, with 27 members, received glass bottom kayaks to boost their livelihood in Kalanggaman Island, one of the famous tourist destinations in Eastern Visayas. DOLE likewise awarded tables, chairs and other equipments for their “equipment for rent” business.

Present during the turnover are Ms. Fe A. Estrella, DOLE-WLFO Head, Hon. Myra Georgina L. Arevalo, Mayor of Palompon, Ms. Annabelle P. Marquez, PESO Manager and Mr. Rolando Urboda, President of Kalanggaman Fisherfolks Association.

Ms. Estrella congratulated the association for their new business and encouraged them to be good stewards of the government assistance.

“I congratulate you for these new equipment which will surely boost your livelihood. I hope these will inspire you to be more hardworking so that these help from our government will go a long way”, said Estrella.

Mr. Uborda expressed his gratitude for the assistance received from DOLE and LGU-Palompon. He said that the livelihood project will bring them new hope and to remain hopeful amidst the pandemic.