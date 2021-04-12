DOLE awards
P500-K livelihood project to Palompon fisherfolks
Press Release
April 12, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII through its
West Leyte Field Office awarded on April 8, 2021 a P573,980.00 worth
of livelihood assistance to the Kalanggaman Fisherfolks Association
of Palompon, Leyte.
The recipient association,
with 27 members, received glass bottom kayaks to boost their
livelihood in Kalanggaman Island, one of the famous tourist
destinations in Eastern Visayas. DOLE likewise awarded tables,
chairs and other equipments for their “equipment for rent” business.
Present during the
turnover are Ms. Fe A. Estrella, DOLE-WLFO Head, Hon. Myra Georgina
L. Arevalo, Mayor of Palompon, Ms. Annabelle P. Marquez, PESO
Manager and Mr. Rolando Urboda, President of Kalanggaman Fisherfolks
Association.
Ms. Estrella congratulated
the association for their new business and encouraged them to be
good stewards of the government assistance.
“I congratulate you for
these new equipment which will surely boost your livelihood. I hope
these will inspire you to be more hardworking so that these help
from our government will go a long way”, said Estrella.
Mr. Uborda expressed his
gratitude for the assistance received from DOLE and LGU-Palompon. He
said that the livelihood project will bring them new hope and to
remain hopeful amidst the pandemic.
“In behalf of our
association, we would like to thank the DOLE and the LGU for helping
us fisherfolks here in Palompon. We are hopeful that these things we
receive will help us and our families to survive the effects of the
pandemic”, Uborda said.