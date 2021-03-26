DPWH-Biliran DEO turns-over Almeria bypass road project, phase I



Biliran Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Jr. (2nd from left), District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones (3rd from left), and Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido (3rd from right) lead the cutting of ribbon in a turn-over ceremony of the Almeria Bypass Road project, Phase 1 in Pob. Almeria, Biliran. They are joined in by Engr. Luisito Filemon A. Abad (leftmost), Chief of Construction Section, Engr. Reynaldo Peñaflor (rightmost), Chief of Quality Assurance Section and Engr. Glenda G. Dagalea (2nd from right), Chief of Maintenance Section.

By DPWH-Biliran

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) turns-over the completed Almeria Bypass Road Project, Phase I in Pob. Almeria, Biliran on March 11, 2021.

The turn-over ceremony was led by Biliran Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Jr., Almeria Mayor Richard D. Jaguros, Brgy. Captain Rolando S. Nierra of Poblacion Almeria, District Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones and Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido together with DPWH employees.

The said project is implemented in two phases under FY 2018 and FY 2019 fund allocation.

The first phase of the project which is now completed involves the road opening, slope protection, bridge construction and a road concreting of a 0.879-kilometer four lane road with a contract cost of P83.1M.

Mayor Jaguros expresses gratitude for the realization of the Almeria Bypass Road Project which is seen to decongest traffic along the main highway of Poblacion Almeria.

“Dako kaayu ni’g tabang namo kay kung wala gyud ni marealize, ang among baryo sa Brgy. Poblacion basin Sitio nala na,”

“This project (bypass road) is really a big help because if it was not realized, maybe our town in Brgy. Poblacion will just become Sitio,” said Jaguros.

The said project was proposed by the Sangguniang Bayan in lieu of the road widening project on the main highway of Poblacion Almeria where numerous residents will be affected.

The alternate road begins at Sitio Daro traversing rice fields all the way to Upper Look in Almeria town. It is implemented in two phases with a total length of 1.262 km. 4-lane roadway and a 20 ln.m Bridge (4 lanes) amounting to P95.8M.

According to DE Briones, Phase II of the said project is almost completed and expected to be finished on the end of the 1st quarter of 2021.

The Phase II of the project involves the construction of a 4-lane concrete road with a total length of 0.383-kilometer amounting to P12.7M.