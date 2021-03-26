DPWH-Biliran DEO
turns-over Almeria bypass road project, phase I
Biliran
Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Jr. (2nd from left), District
Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones (3rd from left), and Assistant
District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido (3rd from right) lead
the cutting of ribbon in a turn-over ceremony of the Almeria
Bypass Road project, Phase 1 in Pob. Almeria, Biliran. They
are joined in by Engr. Luisito Filemon A. Abad (leftmost),
Chief of Construction Section, Engr. Reynaldo Peñaflor
(rightmost), Chief of Quality Assurance Section and Engr.
Glenda G. Dagalea (2nd from right), Chief of Maintenance
Section.
DPWH-Biliran
March 26, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) turns-over the completed Almeria Bypass
Road Project, Phase I in Pob. Almeria, Biliran on March 11, 2021.
The turn-over ceremony was
led by Biliran Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Jr., Almeria Mayor
Richard D. Jaguros, Brgy. Captain Rolando S. Nierra of Poblacion
Almeria, District Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones and Assistant
District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido together with DPWH employees.
The said project is
implemented in two phases under FY 2018 and FY 2019 fund allocation.
The first phase of the
project which is now completed involves the road opening, slope
protection, bridge construction and a road concreting of a
0.879-kilometer four lane road with a contract cost of P83.1M.
Mayor Jaguros expresses
gratitude for the realization of the Almeria Bypass Road Project
which is seen to decongest traffic along the main highway of
Poblacion Almeria.
“Dako kaayu ni’g tabang
namo kay kung wala gyud ni marealize, ang among baryo sa Brgy.
Poblacion basin Sitio nala na,”
“This project (bypass
road) is really a big help because if it was not realized, maybe our
town in Brgy. Poblacion will just become Sitio,” said Jaguros.
The said project was
proposed by the Sangguniang Bayan in lieu of the road widening
project on the main highway of Poblacion Almeria where numerous
residents will be affected.
The alternate road begins
at Sitio Daro traversing rice fields all the way to Upper Look in
Almeria town. It is implemented in two phases with a total length of
1.262 km. 4-lane roadway and a 20 ln.m Bridge (4 lanes) amounting to
P95.8M.
According to DE Briones,
Phase II of the said project is almost completed and expected to be
finished on the end of the 1st quarter of 2021.
The Phase II of the
project involves the construction of a 4-lane concrete road with a
total length of 0.383-kilometer amounting to P12.7M.
The completion of the
bypass road project will provide a wider, safer and faster travel
for the motorist from the towns of Kawayan and Almeria in going to
the capital town of Naval and vice-versa. This road also leads to
the only Provincial Hospital of Naval.