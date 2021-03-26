2,800 Biliranons
to benefit from P9.8 million TUPAD funds
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
March 26, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through
its Biliran Field Office (BFO) on March 23, 2021 awarded a total of
P9,873,500.00 assistance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa
Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD). The said funding
assistance will benefit 2,800 informal sector workers in Biliran.
Regional Director Henry
John S. Jalbuena, assisted by DOLE-BFO Chief, Engr. Emmanuel Y. de
la Cruz and Senior Labor and Employment Officer Imelda M. Codilan,
led the turn-over of TUPAD checks to the Provincial Government of
Biliran and seven municipalities of the province namely Naval,
Almeria, Kawayan, Maripipi, Culaba, Caibiran, and Biliran.
Hon. Rogelio “Dok Roger”
Espina, Jr., Governor of Biliran Province personally welcomed the
DOLE-RO8 Regional Director. Mayor Humphrey Olimba and Mayor Richard
Jaguros of the municipalities of Culaba and Almeria, respectively,
were in attendance to personally claim the funding assistance.
In his message, Director
Jalbuena thanked the local chief executives in Biliran for the warm
welcome and for actively supporting the programs of the department.
“I’d like to thank
Governor Espina as well as our Mayors here in Biliran for welcoming
me. We at DOLE are privileged to have active partners like you in
implementing the different programs and services of the department”,
Jalbuena said.
The newly-installed
Director of DOLE-RO8 likewise expressed his unwavering commitment to
serve the region with excellence.
“As your new Regional
Director in Region 8, I commit my steadfast dedication to deliver
excellent services to our clients. May these TUPAD grants bring new
ray of hope and optimism to our informal sector workers here in
Biliran especially during this time of pandemic”, Jalbuena added.
Public Employment Service
Office (PESO) managers representing their local chief executives
were also present to receive the funding assistance: Estrellita
Santolorin of Almeria, Myra Cabrales of Biliran, Sheryl Udtohan of
Culaba, Maya Borromeo of Caibiran, Jose Amador of Kawayan and Rosita
Maranga of Naval.
The breakdown of TUPAD
funds awarded are as follows: P1,735,500 for the Province of Biliran;
P1,751,750 for LGU-Naval; P874,250 for LGU-Almeria; P1,313,000 for
LGU-Kawayan; P438,750 for LGU-Maripipi; P698,750 for LGU-Culaba;
P1,313,000 for LGU-Caibiran and P1,748,500 for Biliran.
Also in attendance during
the turn-over activity were Jason Sanjorjo, PESO-OIC of Provincial
Government of Biliran, Mr. Ritchie Garcia, Head of Congressional
Office, Jean Sanjorjo, Livelihood and TUPAD in-charge and Dwight
Anthony Inchoco, Provincial Government focal on TUPAD.
(with reports from Imelda M. Codilan-DOLE
Biliran Field Office)