Modules and online classes

NMP and DMMA College forge agreement on the conduct of PDC

DPWH-Biliran DEO ground breaks two major projects in Biliran

National Microinsurance Forum showcases a thriving microinsurance sector

SFDEO undertakes 2 flood control projects in Calbayog City

P4.7 million TUPAD grants benefit 900 Leyteños

AppendPay signs MOA with CARD Banking Group as settlement bank

Inflation rate in EV increases to 2.8% in February 2021

 
2,800 Biliranons to benefit from P9.8 million TUPAD funds

Biliran TUPAD funds

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
March 26, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through its Biliran Field Office (BFO) on March 23, 2021 awarded a total of P9,873,500.00 assistance under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD). The said funding assistance will benefit 2,800 informal sector workers in Biliran.

Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, assisted by DOLE-BFO Chief, Engr. Emmanuel Y. de la Cruz and Senior Labor and Employment Officer Imelda M. Codilan, led the turn-over of TUPAD checks to the Provincial Government of Biliran and seven municipalities of the province namely Naval, Almeria, Kawayan, Maripipi, Culaba, Caibiran, and Biliran.

Hon. Rogelio “Dok Roger” Espina, Jr., Governor of Biliran Province personally welcomed the DOLE-RO8 Regional Director. Mayor Humphrey Olimba and Mayor Richard Jaguros of the municipalities of Culaba and Almeria, respectively, were in attendance to personally claim the funding assistance.

In his message, Director Jalbuena thanked the local chief executives in Biliran for the warm welcome and for actively supporting the programs of the department.

“I’d like to thank Governor Espina as well as our Mayors here in Biliran for welcoming me. We at DOLE are privileged to have active partners like you in implementing the different programs and services of the department”, Jalbuena said.

The newly-installed Director of DOLE-RO8 likewise expressed his unwavering commitment to serve the region with excellence.

“As your new Regional Director in Region 8, I commit my steadfast dedication to deliver excellent services to our clients. May these TUPAD grants bring new ray of hope and optimism to our informal sector workers here in Biliran especially during this time of pandemic”, Jalbuena added.

Public Employment Service Office (PESO) managers representing their local chief executives were also present to receive the funding assistance: Estrellita Santolorin of Almeria, Myra Cabrales of Biliran, Sheryl Udtohan of Culaba, Maya Borromeo of Caibiran, Jose Amador of Kawayan and Rosita Maranga of Naval.

The breakdown of TUPAD funds awarded are as follows: P1,735,500 for the Province of Biliran; P1,751,750 for LGU-Naval; P874,250 for LGU-Almeria; P1,313,000 for LGU-Kawayan; P438,750 for LGU-Maripipi; P698,750 for LGU-Culaba; P1,313,000 for LGU-Caibiran and P1,748,500 for Biliran.

Also in attendance during the turn-over activity were Jason Sanjorjo, PESO-OIC of Provincial Government of Biliran, Mr. Ritchie Garcia, Head of Congressional Office, Jean Sanjorjo, Livelihood and TUPAD in-charge and Dwight Anthony Inchoco, Provincial Government focal on TUPAD. (with reports from Imelda M. Codilan-DOLE Biliran Field Office)

 

 