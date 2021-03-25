SFDEO undertakes
2 flood control projects in Calbayog City
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 25, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Through the continued effort of the Department of Public Works and
Highways -Samar First District Engineering Office to mitigate
flooding, 2 (two) flood control projects are now being undertaken
under the General Appropriations Act of 2020.
A total of more than P63
million contract amount was drawn to finish the flood control
structures at Barangays Caybago and Lonoy.
The flood control
structure in Barangay Caybago will cover a length of 106 meters that
includes a walkway and a height of nine (9) meters. The scope of
work includes a parapet of 0.8 meters.
“When I got back from Cebu,
that is when I experience in 2014, Typhoon Ruby when the water rose
to the level of where the road is located (level of her house is a
meter or so below the road). In 2019 or 2018 I supposed, Typhoon
Usman happened, that is when we experienced that is very traumatic,
that for the first time in my life this has happened. We cannot
trace as to where the water came from since when we started checking
the river, it was still shallow and in seconds it rose to a level
that we were not able to prepare, people are not prepared,
properties were lost because of the typhoon Usman, that we
experienced so much hardships, not only trauma but so much grief’,
said resident Carolina Durmiendo.
On the other hand, the
flood control structure in Barangay Lonoy will span 373 linear
meters that includes a walkway with a height of three (3) meters.
The scope of work also includes a parapet of 0.95 meters.
Emmalyn Arpon, one of the
residents testified that, “one of my experiences here in Barangay
Lonoy, I have experienced when there was a typhoon, water would rise
and reach inside our houses. Flooding would reach inside the house
that washed away half or more than half of our house. All of our
things and appliances in the kitchen are washed out, almost nothing
was left”.
She further said that, “I
am now happy that with this project, we won’t fear anymore if the
water level will rise because we already have a barrier. Aside from
me, a lot of families are also happy that this project was
constructed because no matter what typhoon may enter, we will not be
frightened anymore because we have something to block the rising
water from the river. Even if the water level will increase, since
we can’t tell what and when the bad weather occur and in these
times, water usually rises, we will not fear it anymore”.