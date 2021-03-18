Philippines:
Duterte’s administration should be held accountable for the killings
of activists and human rights defenders
By
FORUM-ASIA
March 18, 2021
BANGKOK – The
Philippine Government must face international accountability for its
widespread killing of activists and human rights defenders, and the
grave human rights violations it has committed, seven human rights
groups said in a statement today.
On 7 March 2021, members
of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the military killed nine
community-based activists and arrested six in coordinated raids
across four provinces, in a massacre that highlighted the continuous
attacks against the government’s critics. Two days prior to this
incident, Duterte had issued a shoot-to-kill order targeting
communist rebels, saying, ‘If the enemy is holding a gun, kill them.
Kill them right away.’ He further noted ‘Ignore human rights. That
is my order.’
‘Duterte’s inciting
rhetoric and terrorist-tagging of human rights defenders, activists
and critics have resulted in the harassment and violence against
them, as well as their death. This demonstrates the increasingly
dangerous space, not just for human rights defenders, but for all of
civil society and the Philippine people at large,’ said Shamini
Darshni Kaliemuthu, Executive Director of FORUM-ASIA.
Under Duterte’s
government, civil society and human rights defenders have found
themselves in danger particularly for opposing the government’s ‘war
on drugs’ and his repressive policies. Duterte has consistently
incited violence against his critics, while blaming human rights
defenders for the increase in the number of drug users. He has
threatened to behead human rights activists, and justified the
assassination of ‘corrupt journalists’, as he continues to promise
protections to police who follow these orders. There have also been
allegations where evidence was planted by the police and military
forces to justify the violence.
‘Despite the UN High
Commissioner for Human Rights report that details widespread and
systematic human rights violations by the government, including the
killing of human rights defenders, and a subsequent resolution
providing technical assistance on human rights to the government,
the violence and harassment against rights defenders have only
intensified. These killings highlight the need for an immediate
international investigative mechanism to ensure accountability for
all perpetrators,’ the Observatory for the Protection of Human
Rights Defenders said.
This crackdown on civic
space is being institutionalised through state policy. In July 2020,
the government implemented an Anti-Terror Law which allows a Council
composed of state officials to designate individuals as terrorists,
without a court order. A local resolution targeting left-leaning
personality with ‘drug-style’ operations was released in the
Cordillera region in February 2021. Government officials, and the
security sector continue to tag activists and civil society members
as terrorists, communists and subversives in their public speeches,
endangering their safety and security.
Since 2016 when Duterte
took power, FORUM-ASIA has documented at least 59 killings,
including extrajudicial killings of human rights defenders in the
country.
‘These attacks go beyond
individual killings; they reinforce an environment where people are
afraid to question and dissent, further perpetuating this cycle of
impunity. This proves that the UN Human Rights Council’s recent
resolution has been ineffective at stemming these violations, and
the international community must immediately initiate clear and
sustained action to hold the perpetrators to account,’ said CIVICUS
Asia Pacific researcher, Josef Benedict.
‘Domestic human rights
mechanisms remain compromised, while human rights defenders face
threats every day. An international investigative mechanism for the
extrajudicial killings related to the “war on drugs”, and the
killings of rights defenders, is even more imperative today, than it
has ever been,’ said the groups.