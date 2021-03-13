Attacks on
lawyers and associated impunity worse with terror law
A press
statement by the Public Interest Law Center (PILC)
March 13, 2021
The Public Interest Law
Center condemns and views Calbayog City PNP’s letter to a local
court asking for names of lawyers handling cases of alleged members
of communist-terrorist groups as a downright admission that attacks
on human rights lawyers is a government-sanctioned plan.
Profiling is not only an attack against human rights lawyers but is
also an affront against the legal profession. It shows that lawyers,
considered as officers of the court, are themselves being targeted
by the government merely for defending their clients. It runs
contrary to the basic international principle that lawyers shall not
be identified with their clients or their clients' causes as a
result of discharging their functions.
The government’s myopic view that lawyers handling cases of
perceived terrorists are terrorists themselves is a danger to all.
The many petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 claim in
some way or another real and credible threat of labelling and
prosecution as terrorists. Ergo, under dangerous police
presumptions, their lawyers are targets as well. With no restraining
order or dismissal of the terror law in sight, the government can
wield any or all of the overreaching powers on surveillance, arrest,
and detention.
It is no secret that the Duterte administration has amped up a
campaign against lawyers who choose to help those who speak out
against government abuses, and most especially those who do so
themselves. In between the red-tagging, maligning, and insulting, it
has sat on or bungled investigations on intensifying attacks against
human rights lawyers, most recent of which was the gruesome stabbing
in the head of NUPL-Panay Secretary General Angelo Karlo T. Guillen.
Notwithstanding an apology and a retraction of the letter by the
police, fact remains that lawyers are being attacked and killed
extrajudicially in the Philippines at an alarming rate and with
unimaginable impunity. They join a roster of the most beleaguered,
alongside activists, journalists, the political opposition, those
singled out and identified by Duterte for elimination. Nowhere is
safe so long as the Duterte government is hell bent on eliminating
any form of dissent, human rights be damned.