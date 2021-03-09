SFDEO paved a road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

March 9, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – To boost the tourism industry in Calbayog City, DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring with a revised contract amount of P26.9 million.

This road taps from an existing road that leads to Maharlika Highway and will lead to one of the leading tourist destinations in Calbayog City, the Mapaso Hot Spring. The road spans 745 linear meters and a width of six (6) meters and 1.5 meters concrete shoulders on both sides of the carriageway. Reinforced concrete pipe culvert were also installed to provide uninterrupted water flow of creeks located in the area.

Now, visitors can visit Mapaso Hot Spring through Barangay Amampacang then to Dinagan, Mabini and finally in Barangay Rizal II which is roughly 6.6 kilometers and with a vehicle, it will only take 15 minutes from Maharlika Highway.

For adventure-seekers one can reach the tourist destination through Oquendo Poblacion where you would have to take a boat to cross a river (Oquendo River) going to the hot spring which will take 30 minutes.