SFDEO paved a road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring

Paved road to Mapaso Hot Spring

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 9, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – To boost the tourism industry in Calbayog City, DPWH Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring with a revised contract amount of P26.9 million.

This road taps from an existing road that leads to Maharlika Highway and will lead to one of the leading tourist destinations in Calbayog City, the Mapaso Hot Spring. The road spans 745 linear meters and a width of six (6) meters and 1.5 meters concrete shoulders on both sides of the carriageway. Reinforced concrete pipe culvert were also installed to provide uninterrupted water flow of creeks located in the area.

Now, visitors can visit Mapaso Hot Spring through Barangay Amampacang then to Dinagan, Mabini and finally in Barangay Rizal II which is roughly 6.6 kilometers and with a vehicle, it will only take 15 minutes from Maharlika Highway.

For adventure-seekers one can reach the tourist destination through Oquendo Poblacion where you would have to take a boat to cross a river (Oquendo River) going to the hot spring which will take 30 minutes.

“This project is a great help since it is now easier to travel and reach Mapaso Hot Spring. Before, you have to walk on foot and cross a river to reach the destination. This project is also a big help to the barangay because there is now a much better road that we can use for travelling unlike before that you have to cross a river. If more tourists will visit this tourist destination, then more people can have work which is being a tour guide. This road is a huge help because everything and anything can pass through here”, said Kristine Pearl Yabut, a resident living near Mapaso Hot Spring.

 

 