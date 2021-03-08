Be proactive and
not just reactive
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
March 8, 2021
WE have to be both, of
course, but between the two, it’s being proactive that is more
important, since that would clearly show that we are truly driven
with love, that there is growth and development in our life, that we
are exercising our creativity and sense of initiative.
Being reactive is, of
course, important too, otherwise we would be regarded as dead or, at
least, insensitive. But being reactive comes more of an instinctive
action. We cannot help but react and respond in some way to any
stimulus that would come our way, be it small or big. In fact, we
have to react if we, at least, want to be aware of what is happening
around us.
It’s in being proactive
that we have to pay more attention and where we have to train
ourselves more. We are notorious for our tendency to fall into
routine, and from there into complacency and passivity. We should
not allow ourselves to be trapped by routine.
Not that routine is
unimportant. It is important and it plays a crucial role in our
life! It serves as some kind of a stable structure and foundation of
our day, giving us a clear path of how our day should go. Without
it, our day would most likely become messy, confusing and chaotic.
But it should be made a
living structure, not a dead one. It should give us many openings to
allow us to discover new things in life, new possibilities for
branching out and going to the next level in our life, especially in
the spiritual and moral aspects.
When we are properly
proactive, that is, with a proactiveness that is truly animated by
love for God and for others, we will notice a certain drive and
bursting energy in ourselves. We would be looking for new
possibilities, never contented with what we already have, even if in
our human estimation, we may be regarded as having accomplished much
already.
This proactiveness will
never do away with routine. In fact, it may appear to be doing the
same thing day in and day out, and yet the love and the quality with
which we would be doing the routine things always grows and
improves. It never says enough. It never stops at a certain level.
To be sure, this
proactiveness can only be a consequence of our identification with
God who is the very proactiveness himself. God never stops in his
creativity, in his love, in finding ways to save us even if we
actively go against him. We have to channel in our life God’s
proactiveness.
A proactiveness that is
simply a product of human effort can never go far. It would have no
defenses against our own natural limitations, not to mention, the
infranatural weaknesses we have that are brought about by our sin.
Such proactiveness will certainly be short-lived only.
Also to be properly
proactive is not only meant for a few people who we may consider as
having the appropriate temperament and are enjoying some lucky
breaks in life. It is for all, since everyone is supposed to
identify himself with God in whose image and likeness we have been
created.
So, to train ourselves to
be properly proactive basically involves fulfilling our duty to
relate ourselves with God as best that we could. There is no other
formula we can use to achieve this goal of being properly proactive.