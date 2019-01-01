The Philippines: A Top Tourist Attraction in Fun and Entertainment

It has 81 provinces split into 17 different regions and comprises over 7,000 islands. The Philippines has each bit of its archipelagic country shouting attraction, fun, entertainment, and paradise.

It was in 2019 that tourism and travel managed to contribute 12.7% towards the Philippines ' Gross Domestic Product. With the country being one filled with many tourist attractions, the country has experienced a steady increase in its interests over the years.

This article will be discussing fun and entertainment pointers that keep tourists engaged in a whole holiday experience when visiting the Philippines.

Festivals

Highlighting tourist attraction points wouldn't be complete without bringing up the country's signature fiesta time. These festivals occur throughout the year. Visitors are guaranteed an entire Filipino experience that bursts with colors. There's dancing, costumes, masks, and outfits. Major attractions throughout the years have included the Ati-Atihan Festival, Bacolod's MassKara Festival, and the Marinduque's Moriones Festival.

Philippines Nightlife

Top Filipino online casino sites draws thousands of Filipino residents and visitors looking to have a good time online. However, those who enjoy the reality of a good time have fun, land-based spots to visit while visiting as tourists. Top land-based casinos include the Okada Manila Casino, and the Hyatt Hotel and Casino Manila. Tourists can enjoy themselves in top hang-out spots in Quezon City and Cubao X. The country hosts entertaining bars and nightclubs. This is fantastic for night-riders to explore a more intimate and social side to the trip. It's also excellent for the tourists who enjoy living on the wild side.

Landscapes and Wilderness

Those who enjoy the beautiful and majestic sight of nature have had their hearts won. It's the Ifugao Rice Terraces that allow tourists to experience a raw and untamed experience of the country. Tourists get to ride along and share breathtaking moments. They can do this while viewing the Philippines' mountainous landscapes at Sagada. During these trips, tourists have the chance to explore nature at its fullest and spend time in the midst of mother nature.

Beaches and Islands

Experience glazed views of blue waters touching on the Philippines' pearl white sand. Here, tourists can take boat trips and have a complete beauty experience of beaches, lagoons, palm trees, rocky islets, and reefs. Visitors get to enjoy a sense of luxury and visit private islands such as the Calamian Islands. There's the El Nido dive spot for people to make a splash in and have a personal encounter with the world underwater. For beach lovers, there's also Cebu which is the paradise of beach lovers.

Filipino Dishes

Dishes served in the Philippines have also added to the holiday experience. Those who have the honor of a complete dining experience. Enjoy the likes of the mighty adobo, the kare-kare stew, and the famous Lechon. Try the classic Sinigang, crispy pata, meaty sisig, hot bulalo, and the popular Pinoy pork barbecue.

In conclusion