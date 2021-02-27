Where
is God when we suffer?
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
February 27, 2021
THAT’S one of the FAQs in
life – frequently asked questions many people, even among pious
folks, make when they are made to suffer one way or the other. It
only reveals that their faith is not yet that strong and deep, since
the obvious answer is that God is right in the middle of their
suffering.
Let’s remember that God is
always with us through his continuing providence over all his
creation. In our case, as human persons, he is with us in a most
intimate way, that is, in our heart and mind, in our soul. The
problem is that we often ignore him or take him for granted.
As our Catechism puts it,
providence are “the dispositions by which God guides his creation
toward their perfection…By his providence God protects and governs
all things which he has made…(n. 302)
Furthermore, the Catechism
says that “the solicitude of divine providence is concrete and
immediate; God cares for all, from the least things to the great
events of the world and its history.” (n. 303)
In other words, God is
always with us. He is constantly intervening in our life, directing
us to him and showing us the way of how to live or go through the
different experiences, situations and circumstances we can encounter
in our life. He never abandons us. It’s rather us who can abandon
him, again reprising St. Augustine’s observation that God is with us
but we are not with him.
When we suffer, it’s not
because God wants us to suffer. Suffering and eventually death are
always a result, a consequence of sin, ours and those of the others.
But God in Christ through the Holy Spirit shows us how to handle
suffering. He is always with us when we suffer and assures us
through Christ’s words: “In this world you will have trouble. But
take heart! I have overcome the world.” (Jn 16,33)
And St. Paul himself has
assured us that the sting of death has been taken away (cfr. 1 Cor
15,55), because Christ has conquered both sin and death with his
passion, death and resurrection. Thus, St. Paul teaches us that “if
we have been united with him (Christ) in a death like his, we will
certainly also be united with him in a resurrection like his.” (Rom
6,5)
The precious lesson to
learn from all this is that when we suffer, we should be guided
mainly by our faith, and not just by our own human estimations.
Otherwise, there is no other way but to go to the extent of
questioning even the existence and love of God for us.
Yes, in this life, we can
never escape from suffering and death, no matter how much we try. We
just have to learn to suffer and die, the way Christ suffered and
died for us, to convert our suffering and death into a way of our
own salvation and a great help for the salvation of the others.
We should overcome our
tendency to go through our suffering guided only by our feelings and
many other natural and worldly factors. We have to learn how to be
quick to suffer with Christ. That’s when we can manage to remain at
peace and ever hopeful in the midst of our suffering. That’s when we
can see how with God, everything will always work out for the good!